Kevin Harvick Assures NASCAR Fans, “I’m Not Going to Disappear”

Usually, when a driver retires from NASCAR, they get pretty far from racing. After all, the way of life for an elite NASCAR driver means that a big part of their life is filled up with the need for the job. So does that mean Kevin Harvick is heading the same route?

Could Harvick, who will be racing in his final race this Sunday at Phoenix, decide he’s had enough of racetracks, racing, and the racing professionals, and go away into his own corner?

Well, not really, because firstly, he has a booth job with FOX Sports, so he will be part of the racing in that sense. But apart from that, Harvick recently assured his fans that even though he is retiring, he isn’t leaving racing.

Kevin Harvick isn’t going to disappear from NASCAR

During a recent interview with FOX Sports, Harvick opened up on what his post-retirement life might look like. “I’m not going to disappear. My goal is to try not to go more than three or four weeks without being to the racetrack, even if I’m not in the TV booth,” he said.

“Because we still have a responsibility with our drivers and sponsors and people that we represent to go and stay relevant and pay attention to what they’re doing in the car. And one of the ways that we got to where we are is by shaking hands and having conversations and meeting new people and taking it in from a different perspective.”

It’s worth mentioning that Harvick’s son Keelan is also a well-known driver in his own right, someone who the #4 driver would be mentoring. Other than that, there’s the Kevin Harvick Incorporated (KHI) side of things that would keep Harvick busy with racing from a different angle than what he’s primarily used to now.

Harvick claimed that whether it’s professionals from the garage or within NASCAR, he has developed “such a good relationship” with everyone from top to bottom, that he likes being around everyone from racing, so he will be “heavily involved” in the racing side of things.

It’s just that he won’t be behind the wheel of a racecar.