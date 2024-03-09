Pitbull Celebrates Dolphins Star Tua Tagovailoa During His Concert In Miami For His Incredible 2023 Season

Although Tua Tagovailoa bounced back from his injury and started all games for the Miami Dolphins, still the team failed to make a big impact in the 2023 season. Yet, it was a huge morale boost for the star quarterback who led his team to the playoffs. Surprisingly, American rapper Pitbull seems to be impressed by his performance, as he gave him a massive shout-out during one of his concert performances.

Advertisement

Pitbull held his concert titled “The Trilogy Tour” at the American Bank Arena in Florida on Friday, March 8. The event featured performances not only by Pitbull but also by two other popular singers, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. The evening which promised electrifying music, attracted a host of celebrities and stars to the event.

Advertisement

In the crowd was Miami Dolphins’ star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who, after a restless football season, is enjoying his offseason to the fullest. However, Pitbull spotted the quarterback in his audience and paused to give him a special shout-out. He said,

“I wanna say one time for Tua coming out here tonight, thank you for a greatmotherf***ing season this year!”

However, NFL fans weren’t pleased with the mention of a “great motherf***ing season,” questioning when exactly the star QB had such a standout performance. Some urged Tua to shift his focus from partying to practicing on the field, while others reminded him of the need to elevate his game for the upcoming season.

A fan stated, “Great motherf**king season?”

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “Get to the practice field Tua. Enough of this stuff. LOL”

A social media user expressed, “Tua need to get his game up”

Someone else commented, “Okay! Tua deserves a shoutout but bro whn did he have a good season??????????”

The Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa as their fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Since then, the star quarterback has completed four seasons without experiencing a losing record. However, his fans are still anticipating to see his best days ahead.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Offseason Efforts Proved To Be a Success

Tua’s NFL journey has been plagued by injuries, particularly in his first three seasons. However, the most severe setbacks occurred during the 2022 season. He suffered concussions in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and again in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. As a result, the team placed him on injured reserve in December 2022, forcing him to sit out the remainder of the season.

During the 2022 season, he started in 13 games, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. While in 2023, he played all 17 games for the first time while surpassing 4,000 passing yards. He threw a career-high 29 touchdown passes but also had 14 interceptions. All of this was possible after Tua took up Jiu-Jitsu lessons to prevent concussions.

Moreover, he played his first playoff game last season, however, his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round itself. Despite this, he had a solid season, earning him his first Pro Bowl selection.

With one year left on his contract with the Dolphins, this upcoming season is a make-or-break for Tua. The team aims for a Super Bowl victory and will assess his performance before deciding on any contract extensions.