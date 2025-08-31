“I Am Worn Out”: Samantha Busch Shares Honest Struggles With Intimacy While Trying to Conceive With Kyle Busch

MARTINSVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 29: Kyle Busch (#8 Richard Childress Racing BetMGM Chevrolet) with wife Samantha on pit road prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on October 29, 2023 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 29 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231029267500

Kyle and Samantha Busch are a happy family with a young son and daughter today. But the journey that it took to reach this space was filled with hardships.

The NASCAR world is not oblivious to the challenges that Samantha faced with infertility and miscarriage. It has taken strong inspiration from the strength she displayed during those days and holds her in high regard for it.

In a recent episode of her Certified Oversharer podcast, Samantha shed further light on the struggles she faced when she was battling these issues. She said that being physically intimate with her husband turned into a chore at some point. Their continuous efforts at getting pregnant were getting nowhere, and the joy of being close to each other had just drained away.

Samantha explained, “You’re not doing it because it’s passionate and spontaneous. You’re like, ‘This stupid stick is giving me a smiley face. I am ovulating.’ So, it’s just trying and trying.”

All the pre- and post-sex instructions that she’d been asked to follow by her doctors and Google had turned the entire process into a clinical one. That’s bound to be frustrating for anyone.

Samantha lashed back at how some people had advised her to try different things, like role-playing, to make things in the bedroom more fun.

“I am not going to be like a French maid on top of this,” she echoed her mindset at the time. “I am worn out. I am upset. This is no longer fun for anybody.”

Fortunately for Samantha, she and Kyle are long past those tumultuous days and nights.

When divorce seemed like the only option for Samantha and Kyle Busch

At some point in the middle of these challenges, Kyle and Samantha had grown apart from each other in a mental sense. They no longer knew how to support each other and relieve their pain.

Samantha admitted this in 2020 and revealed, “Kyle was my rock, and it felt like I didn’t have that anymore. We were spiraling. It felt like divorce was real, and it was scary.

“With all the hormones and obsessiveness about having a child, it was like, making love was gone. It was just a job, it was a chore. It was so much pressure.”

The birth of Brexton in 2015 and Lennix in 2022 is what finally set things on course for them. Also, their decision to attend couples therapy had been a huge aid in helping them coast through the journey.