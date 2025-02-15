Dale Earnhardt Jr. Salutes Rick Hendrick’s “Father Figure” Influence in His and Sister Kelley’s Personal and Professional Lives

Oct 8, 2017; Concord, NC, USA; Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) has a light moment before his last race with team owner Rick Hendrick during the Bank of American 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In light of qualifying for the 2025 Daytona 500 as an owner in the NASCAR Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one person whose elation knows no bounds as the sport heads into the 500-mile-long race this Sunday. A former driver himself for none other than Rick Hendrick’s team during his driving heyday, Dale Jr. was recently seen crediting the famed team owner for several aspects of his life.

Junior touched on how Hendrick not only influenced his life as somewhat of a fatherly figure but also his sister Kelley Earnhardt from time to time. He said, “Rick’s kind of like a father figure and I’ve known him since a long time. Him and my grandfather were so close. He has definitely filled some voids in my life, and Kelley’s life. Me and Kelley are very thankful for that.”

Dale Jr. pondered upon his relationship with Hendrick after he received a call from him to congratulate his successful entry into the 67th running of the Daytona 500, right when the JR Motorsports owner was talking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

He further elaborated on how his sister benefitted from Rick not only during her formative days but as a team owner in the modern day and age, especially considering taking up the role being a woman in the sport. Dale Jr. added, “I’m very thankful for Rick and how he’s taken care of Kelley and allowed her to grow her confidence and become the person she is in our industry. Rick allowed her to get there.”

Once a driver himself for Hendrick Motorsports, Dale Jr.’s reflection on the owner of the famed NASCAR team and his involvement in his personal life also saw him credit Hendrick with how the now 75-year-old always rooted for the brother-sister duo. Dale Jr.’s relationship with Hendrick involves a personal connection between him and the Earnhardt family off-track but also on the track.

JR Motorsports has a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and now the Cup Series as the team fields Justin Allgaier into the 2025 Daytona 500. It remains to be seen what comes of the effort that clearly means a lot to the driver, the team, and its owners.

What the Daytona 500 means to us. pic.twitter.com/3ADgMbAhW7 — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) February 14, 2025

The event kicks off on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET. Live action will be broadcast by Fox Sports, HBO Max, SiriusXM, and the Motor Racing Network (MRN) for fans to enjoy.