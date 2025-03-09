Days After Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Shocking Revelation, Wife Amy Makes Honest Reveal of Her Own: “Tired of Being Bullied”

The latest podcast launched by Dirty Mo Media, Bless Your ‘Hardt, has been well-received by the NASCAR community. In a recent episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed how he had almost been expelled from school in the seventh grade for bringing a Playboy magazine to school. Now, his wife, Amy, has shared a crazy story of hers as well.

Advertisement

She said on the podcast that she did not get into trouble often in school or at home since she was okay with following the rules, unlike her better half. But she did get an in-school suspension once for punching a boy. She said that she had to resort to violence since the boy had been bullying her relentlessly.

She narrated, “I was kind of tired of being bullied. I got bullied a little bit in school. I got punched a couple of times myself. Turned me into a scrappy little girl.” Amy graduated from Victoria High School, Texas, in 2000. She later pursued her undergraduate degree at the University of Kentucky.

She married Dale Jr. in 2016 after years of dating. The couple shares two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. The Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast has been a platform for them to share insights about their family and the challenges that they have had to overcome through the years.

It might not have been a Playboy magazine, but Amy had her own school story to share…📝@AmyEarnhardt | @DaleJr pic.twitter.com/yRMN5Z0tww — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) March 8, 2025

Dale Jr.’s antics in middle school

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his revelation of bringing a Playboy magazine to school came after a youngster walked up to him during a shoot for Amazon Prime recently. The lad claimed that his father had been to school with Dale Jr. and reminded him of the time he brought the magazine to school. Understandably, the NASCAR icon had been left shocked with no memory of the incident.

He narrated, “He is like, ‘My dad told me one of the times that you got in big trouble, you brought a Playboy magazine to the classroom.’ My jaw hit the floor. I don’t remember that. He’s like, ‘Yup. That’s what Dad said. Dad said you brought it to the classroom.”‘ However, Dale Jr. did admit to committing other acts that warranted an expulsion.

He was going to the South View Christian School together with his sister, Kelley, at this time. He said that it was at this school that he made friends the easiest and that they all got close in a short period. The acquaintances had led him to get written up eight times before the winter break.