mobile app bar

Everyone But Denny Hamlin Was Surprised By His Emotional Outburst At Las Vegas

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oct 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct 11, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Credits- Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After bagging his 60th career win at Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin peeled back a layer few had ever seen. NASCAR fans witnessed a side of him that rarely surfaces, the emotional one that had long stayed behind the curtain. For a driver often labeled a “villain,” watching him tear up in front of thousands was a sight that stopped many in their tracks. But for Hamlin, it was no shock at all.

Having chased that milestone win for months, the veteran finally reached the promised land through sheer hard work and perseverance, not luck.

Standing before the crowd, he laid his guard down, speaking straight from the heart and thanking fans with a sincerity that struck a chord. For Hamlin, the moment carried the weight of years of effort coming full circle, and he wasn’t about to bottle it up.

Heading into the weekend, he hadn’t marked himself as the favorite. Yet when the cards were on the table in the final stage, a crucial restart cracked the door open. In those decisive laps, Hamlin went for broke, snatching the lead from Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe to seal the win.

When asked later why the emotional outburst didn’t catch him off guard, Hamlin offered a glimpse behind the curtain on NASCAR The After with Shannon Spake.

“I know that I’m actually a fairly high emotional person. I just  don’t bring the emotion into work. That’s probably the one difference that it is. I never get rattled on the racetrack. It doesn’t matter what happens. I kind of understand how things go. I’m able to keep a level head for the most part. And I just feel as though that’s a big advantage for me.”

“Now, outside the car, I mean, I feel as though I’m just like everyone else, and get emotional about things when it comes to family and kids and all that stuff. And so, yeah, I think I was a bit more vulnerable than what I had planned on being. And something that certainly the fans had not seen before,” he continued.

During the post-race press conference, Hamlin had doubled down on that honesty, admitting he’s “probably softer than what I put off.” With a smile, he even confessed to shedding a tear or two during an emotional movie. Yet for all the heart he revealed that day, one thing remains off-limits. “I’ll never let my kids see it,” he said with a chuckle. “But I do have feelings. I know it’s hard to believe [smiling]. I don’t know.”

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these