5 Things To Take Away From Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Press Conference

Greg Norman recently addressed some of the current events happening in the golf circuit, just two days before the LIV’s most favorite event, the LIV Adelaide, kicks off.

The LIV Golf CEO was asked several questions, right from rumors regarding Rory McIlroy’s switch to the league to updates on any recent developments in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger talks. Norman ended up addressing all of them, and here are five takeaways from his LIV press conference:

1. Rory McIlroy’s LIV Offer

On the final day of the Master’s tournament, speculation swirled around the possibility of Rory McIlroy joining the LIV league for reportedly $850 million. However, Greg Norman recently confirmed that they haven’t put in an offer to the Northern Irish professional golfer but would be happy to sit down with him in the future if he would be interested in joining.

He said (via Golf Monthly):

“LIV never put an offer to him. We didn’t need to make a comment about this. This is just typical white noise that gets out there in the industry. If Rory was willing to sit down and have a conversation with us, would we be happy to sit down with him? 100 percent, no different than any other player who would be interested in coming on and playing with us.”

2. Greg Norman Was About to Sign a Top PGA Tour Player

While Rory McIlroy dispelled rumors of him joining the Saudi-backed league, another tour’s top player decided to make a switch. Norman revealed how he sat at the golfer’s home to discuss the league, its format, and other stuff. Although the player was initially impressed and willing to make the move, he ended up saying no and staying loyal to the PGA Tour.

Norman explained:

“I’ve sat down with one top, top PGA Tour player in his house with another member of my team, walking through the whole process, and he was so impressed.”

He added:

“But he made the decision, he told me up two days later and said, ‘I’ve decided to stay where I’m at.”

3. The Format Change

Presently, the LIV league has a 54-hole format for all their events. However, the Australian entrepreneur has mentioned that they are considering and are open to a 72-hole format.

“I think from LIV’s perspective, we’re very open-minded about it, but you’ve got to understand there’s economic impact about putting television on for 72 holes.”

He finally added:

“There are things that we sit back and look at to see what is the most optimal solution to make this a better and better and better event, and 72 holes is discussed.”

4. Norman’s Visit To Augusta National

After mocking Greg Norman for visiting Augusta National on a second-class ticket, LIV golfers were vigorously ridiculed online for not managing a pass for their head. However, Norman explained that he was present at the Masters tournament this season to support LIV golfers. He also praised Bryson DeChambeau for his excellent form.

“It was phenomenal, to be honest with you. I went there specifically to support the boys. I wanted them to know that I was there for that reason, so I tried to get around to shake hands with each and every one of them to wish them the best.”

5. Details About The Merger?

The most pressing question was regarding any update on the merger talks that have been going on for the past year. To this, the 1986 Open Championship winner said that he doesn’t have any answer to the question since he lacks any insights into what’s going on. He is rather fixated on growing and developing the league.

“So me specifically, I don’t know what’s going on over there. I really don’t want to know what’s going on over there because we are so fixated on growing and developing and building out what LIV is today and looking and doing our schedule for 2025 and going into 2026. Our responsibility is to look after our people, our players, and where we want to go. I don’t have an answer.”

While no recent developments have been revealed regarding the merger or any new players joining the breakaway league, it’s intriguing to wonder what the future holds for both players and professional golf. For now, fans can look forward to the upcoming LIV Adelaide tournament, slated to occur from April 26th to 28th, 2024.