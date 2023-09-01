“Every Decision That I’ve Made..”: Kevin Harvick Reflects on Last NASCAR Playoff Run

It has been an emotional final season for Kevin Harvick, something visible from the reception the SHR driver has received at every track this year. The 2014 Cup Series champion enters the playoffs this week at Darlington after qualifying on points, finishing the regular season winless. It wasn’t for lack of trying though, as the #4 driver came close to a win on multiple occasions, including last weekend in Daytona, something Harvick can take as a positive sign.

During the media briefing ahead of Darlington, Harvick opened up on his feelings as he enters the last 10 races of the season, bringing the curtains down on an incredible career that started all the way back in 2001.

Kevin Harvick is “content with every decision” he has made

Harvick can take encouragement from the fact that the last time he went winless (in 2021), he still managed to finish fifth overall. That was on the back of consistent performances where he managed top-10 finishes throughout the playoffs, something he feels is very much possible given the upcoming tracks on the schedule.

“I’m really excited about everything that comes with this and the first part of having to win the championship is just being able to be in the playoffs and do what you need to do to try to make something happen.”

The Closer also opened up on the emotions he and his team were going through, saying that had no regrets about how things have progressed.

“It’s not bittersweet, it’s just basically closing the book and I think I’m definitely at a good point of being content with every decision that I’ve made and everything that we’ve done so far has been a lot of fun for the fans and the people in the racetrack.”

While talking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Harvick said, “I don’t need anything for peace and closure. I don’t really need anything, right, because we’re at this point of where we are because we have been fortunate to be successful and all the things that come with that.”

Kevin Harvick is receiving extra support from fans this year

Harvick also opened up on the fact that going around the tracks this year, he has received tremendous support from fans, something that has made him emotional at times. This is not just the fans though. Earlier this week, NASCAR veteran Kyle Petty expressed his desire to see Harvick make the final four, even though based on the form entering the playoffs, it seems unlikely.

“I want Kevin Harvick to make it to the Final 4 so bad, so freaking bad. I can’t even tell you. I have become a huge Kevin Harvick fan, but SHR and Kevin Harvick has not shown me anything that lets me know that they’re going to make it out of the first round, and that’s a sad statement.”

Regardless of where he finishes, the only thing that should matter for Harvick’s fans should be to cherish each and every moment they get to witness the legend on the track in these 10 races.