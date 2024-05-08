Tyrese Haliburton’s Presence on Pacers’ Injury Report Set to Worry Fans Ahead of Crucial Game 2 vs Knicks at MSG

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden was a highly entertaining nail-biter. The home team narrowly won to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Pacers will now look to focus on taking a road game before the series heads to Indiana for Games 3 and 4. However, they could have to do it without their All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The 24-year-old has been added to the NBA’s latest injury report for Game 2 tonight at MSG. He has been listed as ‘questionable’ due to his lower back spasms, which has been a recurring issue for him this year.

From past instances, it can be adjudged that the two-time All-Star will probably suit up for the contest even if his minutes are restricted. The two teams were separated by one point with 12.1 seconds left in Game 1, but the Knicks’ sturdy defense and Jalen Brunson’s clutch conversions from the free-throw line in the dying seconds helped New York start the series off on the right foot.

Therefore, Haliburton will try to show up to work in Game 2 and set the tone for the Pacers’ homestand. Because the series promises to be a dogfight, and a very closely contested affair.

While it’s unlikely that the Pacers would withhold Haliburton in Game 2, they’ll take necessary precautions before fielding him against the Knicks, who’ve built a reputation for playing physical, hard-nosed defense. Losing Game 2 won’t be as detrimental as losing the All-Star guard for an extended period.

How have the Pacers fared without Tyrese Haliburton?

Losing Tyrese Haliburton for Game 2 against the Knicks would be a massive blow to the Pacers. The All-Star guard holds the keys to Indiana’s offense and at times, their entire game plan revolves around his excellent playmaking. However, the Pacers have had a decent amount of practice of playing without their point guard.

Haliburton missed 13 games during the regular season, the Pacers won seven and lost six in those. However, only three of their seven wins were against playoff teams. On the other hand, all six losses were against teams in top spots of the two Conferences. They haven’t fared well when they’ve gone up against good teams without Haliburton.

The Pacers desperately need their All-Star guard to stay healthy and play well to stand a chance of upstaging the Knicks and booking their berth in the Eastern Conference Finals. This roster has already ended the franchise’s 10-year wait for a playoff series win.

Coincidentally, the last time the Pacers won a playoff series, they made it to the Conference championship series, where they were beaten in six games by LeBron James and the Heat. Haliburton and co. have the opportunity to end the Pacers’ decade-long wait for an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but it all hinges on their star guard’s health.