From Kyle Busch to Christopher Bell, NASCAR Cup Drivers Invade Truck Series’ Rare Return to Watkins Glen

The Craftsman Truck Series racing at Watkins Glen International this weekend is not just another run-of-the-mill occurrence. It does so for the first time in four years, and only the second time since 2001. This rare appearance at the road course appears to have excited several Cup Series drivers, who have all signed up to be a part of the Mission 176 at The Glen.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will drive the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota in place of the injured Stewart Friesen. The two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will race the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Trackhouse Racing superstar Ross Chastain will drive the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet. The fourth and final driver will be Chris Buescher in the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford. Notably, this upcoming event will be Buescher’s Truck Series debut.

The previous Truck Series race at the track was in 2021, and it was won by Austin Hill after a battle with John Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed. The one earlier to that, in 2000, was won from the pole by Greg Biffle.

The Truck Series only has two more races to set the 10-driver playoff field. Seven drivers have secured their berths through victories, and the remaining three will more than likely be decided on points. The influx of Cup Series drivers into the competition hinders the chances of a new driver reaching Victory Lane and gaining entry to the postseason.

Watkins Glen to have a new restart zone this weekend

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in a recent interview and discussed the changes to the restart zone.

He said, “I think the only thing, Pete, for our fans is that we have moved the restart zone as you enter Turn 7. It’s something we have worked closely with the drivers and the race teams over the last several years.”

“This year, we have elected to move it to just as you enter Turn 7. Once they exit that restart zone, it’s racing on. So, from the officiating side, that’s the newest and only thing that needed to be highlighted.”

With all three national series racing at Watkins Glen this weekend, the sanctioning body will get a slew of feedback about the decision that it has taken.