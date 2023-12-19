“God Always Has a Plan”: Samantha Busch’s Touching Message Strikes Chord With NASCAR Fans

Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch’s Bundle of Joy fund has been the harbinger of countless charitable activities to this day, the biggest of which are the grants that they donate to couples who are in dire need of monetary assistance to carry out infertility treatment. Until now, the Bundle of Joy Fund has awarded 109 grants and has raised a whopping $1,438,000. The grants that this foundation has given out have facilitated the birth of 79 babies and more are on their way to see the light of the world.

Advertisement

Needless to say, grant days hold a special significance in the lives of Kyle and Samantha Busch.

A couple of days ago, Samantha Busch posted a video of one such day on social media that depicted the ray of hope that the Bundle of Joy Foundation imparted to these unlucky couples.

Advertisement

Samantha Busch reflected on the time when she and her husband were struggling to have a baby and wrote, “God always has a plan. When we were struggling to have our family l constantly asked, ‘Why me?'”

“This is why! All the tears, shots, miscarriages, disappointments, and heartache gave us the personal insight into what 1 in 6 couples facing infertility may endure too.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C07rKlpxxm8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“With that, we were inspired to create the @bundleofjoyfund and help couples overcome the financial hurdles associated with IVF. Grant days are the BEST days and I’m so grateful that we are able to help others in this special way!” she added.

Advertisement

As Samantha Busch walked up to the parents and handed over the cheques to them, there were unmistakable tears of emotion rolling down the eyes of everyone. The fans had their biggest heartwarming moment when the couple embraced Samantha Busch.

Fans rallied behind Samantha Busch, showering her with praises

Someone felt like Samantha Busch was a blessing herself. They said, “YOU. You are the blessing. I’m always so touched by your selflessness, inspiration, and generosity. You are such a beautiful soul!”

Another fan wrote, “God bless you ❤️ this brought me happy tears.”

“I just love this and you. My Kind Hearted, Beautiful friend ♥️,” added another, while one fan praised Samantha Busch with, “Great Work Samantha that’s amazing how your changing people’s lives.”

A fan extended their heartfelt gratitude towards the foundation, saying, “This is why we love you! Thank you for helping people realize their dreams!!”

So needless to say, not only is the Bundle of Joy doing good and important work, their work is also getting resonated with the people.