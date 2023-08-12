“Haven’t Seen in NASCAR for a Long Time”: Tyler Reddick on What Sets Denny Hamlin Apart as an Owner

Starting up a NASCAR Cup Series team from nothing is a gargantuan task for even the most experienced business-savvy individual. Back in 2020, Denny Hamlin dived into NASCAR team ownership along with the NBA Legend Michael Jordan, resulting in 23XI Racing. Needless to say, the experience has been challenging.

Advertisement

Despite being a driver who actively races against his own team on the racetrack, Hamlin has often been deeply involved with 23XI Racing. Handling both a full-time Cup career alongside running a team and mentoring two drivers is a herculean task, but Hamlin seems to have faired well in this role so far, atleast according to Tyler Reddick.

During a recent conversation, Reddick shared what he thought about Hamlin as a team owner. It did not take him long to appreciate the efforts put in by the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Advertisement

Tyler Reddick praises Denny Hamlin in his role as a team owner



Talking about Hamlin as a team owner, Reddick told RACER, “Denny has been great. He’s a really hands-on owner. He understands things with his owner’s hat on and he understands the driver’s side of it, as well.”

“That’s a unique ownership perspective that really, until recently, we haven’t seen in NASCAR for a long time. A lot of the guys that are owners have been owners for a long time, but that has been many years ago now, so looking at what Denny brings to the table is impressive.”

Reddick also opened up on the fact that listening to Hamlin, it seemed that the veteran really wanted him on the team, with a concrete plan in mind.

He further added, “The things that he and Michael (Jordan) have been working on with the whole ownership group made me realize that this is where I wanted to be.”

Micheal Jordan seems to be getting more involved with 23XI Racing



All these years, it was Hamlin who had the more proactive role in managing the overall functioning of the 23XI Racing team. Now after the sale of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan seemed to have finally found time for his NASCAR Cup Series project.

Advertisement

Recently, Hamlin mentioned, “He’s (Jordan) involved in more meetings. Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail… I’m like, oh boy, this could be interesting. I think he has had some more time. Perhaps he is going to use more on the race team.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1687873194798006272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is nice to see Jordan also getting involved with his team. After all, having both owners focus on the team means that they will have the scope to grow in a holistic manner. Furthermore, with both owners’ involvement being equal, Hamlin can take a breather from all the added pressure.