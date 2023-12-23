Here’s Why Dale Jr. Believes Denny Hamlin Should Have Chase Elliott on His Show: “They Love It”

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 08: Rivals Denny Hamlin ( 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Coca-Cola Toyota) and Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA/Children s Chevrolet) look on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 on July 08, 2023, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2307081911

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a pretty revolutionary figure in NASCAR in many ways. One of those ways is the fact that through his podcast show, Earnhardt introduced a style of conversation where drivers or two figures who’ve had a rivalry or some bad blood between them in the past can sit in front of each other and reflect on that incident. On the same line of thought, Earnhardt recently made a suggestion to Denny Hamlin.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who has his podcast show under Earnhardt’s media umbrella, recently made a guest appearance on the Dale Jr. Download. One talking point on that episode was Hamlin having guests on Actions Detrimental in the future, for which Earnhardt gave some suggestions.

“I think you should have guests when it makes sense and I think they should be, ‘Oh s**t. He’s gonna have that person on there?’ They should be, some guy like, you gotta get Chase (Elliott) on there one day. You and him had the run-in,” Earnhardt told Hamlin.

“When I had the run-ins with the people and I’d bring them in the show, I mean, of course, I waited a while. I’m not gonna have them on the next week but a year or two, three years later,” he explained.

“People want to hear us hash that out and hear us tell our versions when we’re in the same room. They love it.”

Junior claimed Hamlin has had a long enough career where he has a list with plentiful names of drivers he’s had misunderstandings with, to which Hamlin immediately remarked, “Almost all of them pretty much.”

Hamlin is pretty spot on in saying that he’s had several run-ins with many drivers over the course of his long and illustrious career. However, is Chase Elliott the right guy to be that guest on his show?

Why Denny Hamlin should have Chase Elliott on his show

While Denny Hamlin today has taken the senior place in the sport, Chase Elliott, on the other hand, stands above his peers as the top-most young driver. Of course, Elliott is hugely popular too as he recently won the Most Popular Driver award for the sixth year in a row.

But more important than that, there have been some incidents between Hamlin and Elliott over the years that will definitely lead to pretty exciting and dynamic conversations.

Take, for instance, their incident at Martinsville in 2017. Or their incident at the Coca-Cola 600 in the recently concluded season, because of which Elliott received a one-race suspension.

Surely there’s enough history between the two, coupled with their places in the sport and their perception among the fans that would led to a Chase Elliott appearance on Denny Hamlin’s podcast being a certified blockbuster.