“Hope they go down in FLAMES!!!”: Brad Keselowski Ripped Apart for “Miss America” Response on NASCAR Lawsuit

It is no secret that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) have filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. The tangle stemmed from the officiating body’s new charter agreement that no team owner wanted to sign initially. However, a long-drawn battle resulted in every team except 23XI Racing and FRM signing it. RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski expressed his views on the matter recently and his words did not please fans.

Advertisement

Keselowski is one of the most respected drivers in the racing community. This automatically puts a lot of general responsibility on him and fans expect him to speak up when things are amiss. However, the driver failed to voice out against the promotion since RFK Racing had already signed the charter agreement.

“Obviously, we aren’t a part of this. We are but we’re not, right,” he said in a recent interview. “The reality is, we want to grow the sport as a whole, I know that’s where my head’s at. I can’t control anything else that happens outside of my own world, but I can do whatever small part possible to grow NASCAR and motorsports as a whole and that’s really where my focus is.”

His words make sense from the standpoint of a team owner who does not have anything to do with the lawsuit. But Keselowski is not just another team owner. He has been in the spotlight as a driver for several years now and is also a former champion. Fans were not happy with his comments and they made it clear on social media.

Fans slam the former Cup Series champion over generic response

“You’re nothing but a scared little *****!!! Everyone is scared of big bad NASCAR. Hope they go down in FLAMES!!!” one follower wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The issue that fans have is that Keselowski is being as neutral as he possibly can. This isn’t how they remember the 2012 Cup Series champion being when he was younger. He is no longer an unapologetic person who speaks his mind.

You’re nothing but a scared little *****!!! Everyone is scared of big bad NASCAR. Hope they go down in FLAMES!!! — David Rogers (@69David19) October 5, 2024

“I’ve always heard Brad likes to speak his mind, but that doesn’t really seem to be the case here,” another fan said. “Non-answer after non-answer,” quipped another. The sentiment of the fandom is more disappointment than anger. Not many of them believe that the new charter agreement is the best way forward for the sport, and they wish someone with the influence of Keselowski would get actively involved in the fight.

“That sounded like a miss America answer. I want peace. Remember when Brad used to speak his mind?” another fan questioned. It is safe to say that the discussion and debate around this lawsuit are not going to die down any time soon. Neither is the distress of Keselowski’s neutrality.