How Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing Are Making History at the Daytona 500 Even Before the Race Starts

The Justin Marks and Pitbull co-owned Trackhouse Racing started the Project 91 program back in 2022 to create a gateway for international drivers across disciplines to get into NASCAR. The project proved successful when Shane van Gisbergen from New Zealand won the inaugural Chicago Street race. But now, after a break in 2024, Trackhouse Racing is set to return this season with a new driver — Helio Castroneves — who will take the wheel of the #91 car at Daytona.

Interestingly, with their four-car lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500, the team is set to making history. As per TobyChristie.com recently highlighted this anticipated milestone on his official X handle:

“In the 2025 #Daytona500, @TeamTrackhouse will become the first organization in #NASCAR history to have drivers from four different countries in one race. : Ross Chastain (#1) : Shane Van Gisbergen (#88) : Hélio Castroneves (#91) : Daniel Suárez (#99).”

Gisbergen having integrated himself into the team as a permanent fixture for the remainder of the season, will be running as the first New Zealander in the series. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez, originally from Mexico, only recently received his American citizenship, making him a dual citizen of both nations. Ross Chastain would be the only American during the Great American Race this year and lastly, hailing from Brazil, Castroneves would complete the lineup.

According to a recent rule change, Castroneves will be guaranteed a spot in the race. This has been incorporated by the governing body to allow ‘world-class drivers’ to race in NASCAR. Before the introduction of this rule, Castroneves would have to reserve his spot in the 40-car field by either qualifying or through speed registered during time trials.

Under the new regulations, if a provisional [Castroneves in 2025] entry is utilized, the driver and car owner will forfeit eligibility for race points, playoff points, and prize money.

Furthermore, cars finishing behind a provisional user will see their positions and corresponding rewards — race points, stage points, and prize money — elevated by one spot. Should a provisional car clinch a race or stage win, it will still be recognized as a victory.

While SVG was granted two races in 2023, starting with his debut at the Chicago Street Circuit, and then at Indianapolis Road Course, it appears Marks has scheduled only one race for Castroneves so far.

Marks also indicated that should the Project 91 initiative continue this year, it would more likely return at a road course event, aligning with the comfort and experience drivers from other motorsports have with such circuits’ intricate layouts.

Marks is setting his sights on participating in the Indianapolis 500 in the future.

Marks’ ambitions for Project 91 are not limited to bringing international drivers to NASCAR; he’s also considering an entry into the prestigious Indianapolis 500. Just last year, they made their foray into MotoGP. Marks is now targeting what is arguably the most celebrated event in America’s premier open-wheeled racing series, held at the illustrious ‘The Brickyard’.

Discussing his goals, Marks shared, “It’s certainly a dream of mine to have Trackhouse represented in that race. There are continuing discussions. It’s no small feat.”

“It’s something that we’ve looked at as a company for a number of years. I think when the time is right, we’ll take a real hard look at it. … I don’t think that the Trackhouse story will ever be complete without us competing in the world’s greatest open-wheel race.”

The timeline for the stock car racing team’s potential debut in the IndyCar Series remains unclear, with Marks indicating that the program’s specifics are still under consideration.