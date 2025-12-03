“I Didn’t Feel Like This Was My Home Anymore”: Daniel Suárez Reveals True Feelings About Trackhouse Stint

Daniel Suarez may have begun his Cup Series journey bouncing between Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Gaunt Brothers Racing, but Trackhouse Racing became his first true long-term home. Yet over time, that sense of belonging faded. Even before the musical-chairs momentum of 2025 began, Suarez admitted that something had shifted, and he no longer felt grounded within the organization he helped build.

Advertisement

The rapid rise of Shane van Gisbergen, a road-course master, only intensified the spotlight. Add in the arrival of Connor Zilisch and Ross Chastain’s consistent edge over Suarez since joining the team a year later, and the competitive landscape started to resemble a shrinking room.

When Zilisch was finally almost confirmed for a Cup seat, many observers saw the move as the final signal that Suarez’s days were numbered.

But Suarez insists the story stretches well beyond statistics and new signings. “The last year has been very difficult and I haven’t been happy. A lot of things have changed, like everything in life. People change. Business change. It’s OK. It’s part of it.” He added that the transition felt overdue.

“I’m just very happy that there is going to be a change because I didn’t feel like this was my home anymore for some reason. Even though I love many people (at Trackhouse), I wasn’t having fun anymore and I didn’t like that,” he continued.

Suarez comments echoed what he had hinted at previously in quieter tones. For months, he said, subtle shifts, both operational and interpersonal, left him feeling out of place. Suarez compared the dynamic to staying in a relationship purely because both parties share a house.

The connection, he suggested, no longer sparked the way it once did. “Lately, there have been things that have made me feel that I am not as important,” he stated.

Suarez also pointed to internal friction that crew chief Matt Swiderski helped reveal when he joined the No. 99 group. According to Suarez , Swiderski’s arrival highlighted structural concerns within the organization that hadn’t aligned with Suárez’s expectations. Suarez voiced those concerns, but progress, he said, crawled slowly.

Others inside the building acknowledged the same issues, but Suarez believed his feedback wasn’t being absorbed. That sense of losing influence, he noted, marked the beginning of the end.

Now, Suarez heads into 2026 with Spire Motorsports, carrying a renewed conviction. At 33 and entering his tenth year in the Cup Series, he believes he stands at the crossroads of experience and athletic peak.

He even labeled himself “probably one of the fittest drivers in the garage,” emphasizing that he has the mileage and the youth to capitalize on what he considers his prime window. He feels he can offer a blend of maturity, speed, and insight that not every driver can replicate.

Suarez added that the most valuable lesson he has learned is that success hinges on more than raw pace. Winning at the highest level, he said, requires building and aligning the right group around the car. As he steps into his new chapter with Spire, Suarez believes he finally has the environment and the clarity to do precisely that.