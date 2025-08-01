“I Wanted It All”: Danica Patrick Reflects on How Her Desire to Feel More Feminine Influenced Her to Get Breast Implants

Danica Patrick has inspired several young ladies to take the wheel as professional racers. But even role models like her can make choices they later question in life. One such instance that Patrick encountered was when she got breast implants back in 2014.

Advertisement

Patrick was 32 years old when she made the personal decision to undergo changes in her body. She explained the reasons in a recent interview, saying, “I’ve just never had much up top for me. So, it kind of had always been something that I thought would be nice to have. And time went on, time went on, and then I just got like really fit and really lean, and I felt, ‘Man, it’s just lacking that.’

“And so I thought, maybe I can achieve some level of, as much perfection as I can while I’m young and while I still look good because what if I wait until I’m done racing or later on, and then you know the body doesn’t look the same, and I’m just like, I wanted it all right then.”

Patrick later met with a doctor who assured her that she would be okay to race cars even if she got implants. She admitted that she’d wanted to feel more “sexy and feminine” through the surgery. But what she hated after getting the implants was that those attributes felt fake to her every waking moment.

It was only around three years after getting the implants that she began experiencing concerning symptoms. After facing issues like fatigue, hair loss, and weight gain, she decided to have the implants removed in 2022.

Patrick later reported feeling better immediately with her energy, skin tone, and breathing improving after the removal surgery. “I feel really good. I started feeling better within hours after surgery,” she told Fox News in 2022.

The former driver has also been extremely vocal on social media about how the decision to have implants affected her life. She’d added, “I felt like I needed to share my story, too. And the fact that I have a good platform to do that and reach a big audience was more a positive than a negative.”

Regardless of the circumstances, it must be acknowledged that it takes courage to share such a vulnerable story with the public and to ensure they are aware of the risks associated with such procedures.