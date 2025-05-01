“I Signed at the Fence for an Hour”: Ryan Blaney Will Not Be Starting a YouTube Channel Anytime Soon & Here’s Why

With social media playing a giant role in popularizing NASCAR and other sports, it wouldn’t be crazy for a Cup Series star to have his own YouTube channel. It could help him connect with fans, discuss opinions about the state of the sport, and build a brand for himself. Many former drivers like Kenny Wallace and Kyle Petty are in this game. However, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney isn’t very fond of the idea.

Citing the YouTube to motorsports transition of Cleetus McFarland, Blaney was asked at Talladega if he would be interested in starting a YouTube channel. The 2023 champion said that he has a love-hate relationship with social media and that he wants to give fans who are present at the track a good experience as opposed to those who are at home watching it on their smartphones or TVs.

“I signed at the fence for an hour after qualifying,” he added. “With everybody in that building who has access to the garage. Just try to focus all my energy on that and not have to do skits, yeah.”

He went on to stress that he wasn’t the kind of person to have his phone out all the time recording himself for others. He would rather do it in person in the most authentic way he can.

But that doesn’t mean he disrespects those who are different from him. He said, “Other guys do it differently and that’s the way they are.” So, fans don’t have to wait with bated breath for Blaney to be broadcasting videos about his personal life on YouTube anytime soon. That can be left to the retired drivers who are trying to stay relevant to the sport in the current age.

Blaney’s curse continues past Talladega

Four DNFs in ten races. This is not how Ryan Blaney or his No. 12 crew wanted their 2025 season to start. At Talladega, he drove down to the pit road on Lap 43. He was hit by Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who had made contact entering the pit road. Blaney’s Mustang slid through the infield grass and came to a stop. His day was done.

In the races that he has managed to finish, he secured four top-10s and three top-fives. “Another DNF is no fun,” he said after the race. “Oh, man. We have just been riddled with those this year. Hopefully, we can get it sorted out.”

Blaney‘s next race will be at the Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday. He has arguably had the quickest car on the field all season and it is about time he reached Victory Lane.