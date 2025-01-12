“I Wanted Dad’s Attention”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Daughter Nicole Inheriting One Peculiar Habit from Him

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt are the proud parents of two beautiful daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. At just six and four years old respectively, the little girls already have some interesting traits that highlight the Earnhardt gene. Dale Jr. and Amy spoke about the same on a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download.

Advertisement

Asked if there was any particular habit that the girls picked up from either of them, they began talking about their youngest, Nicole. Amy said that the child was built like her. However, she has no idea where she gets her extraordinary personality from. Dale Jr. continued explaining.

“If I were to set a car on this table,” he said. “She would reach for it immediately. Pick it up and grab it. You’d be like, ‘Hey! Let’s not touch that.’ You’ll look over at her five minutes later and she will be like, ‘I am going to. I am going to do it.'” Her defiance to follow instructions reminded the popular icon of himself.

He continued, “When I was a little kid, I wanted dad’s attention. Or I wanted Kelley’s attention. Or I wanted my mom’s attention. I didn’t care how I got it.” Isla, too, wears the Earnhardt badge proudly. But she does that by naturally replicating the unique standing posture of her father and grandfather, with her arms crossed and one leg out.

The one demand that Dale Jr. has made of his daughters

While Dale Jr. did not have the best relationship with his father when he was young, he did learn a great deal of character from him. As a father now, he is focused on instilling a similar set of principles and values in his children. A key attribute among that is being honest in life no matter the situation.

He said, in a 2024 interview, “I want them to always be honest. So, trying to teach our kids like, ‘Hey, did you do this? Did you break this? Did you steal this?’ I want them to tell me the truth. I don’t want them to have to hide it or feel like they’re going to be, you know, I don’t want them to fear the punishment enough to tell the lie.”

His unshakeable belief is that honesty and trustworthiness go a long way in life. It is no secret in the racing community that his childhood was a mixed bag of complicated emotions. He had issues with his father and stepmother, he got introduced to a brother, Kerry, whom he didn’t know existed till he was in junior high school, and so on.

It is his personality and resolve to be an honest person through all the difficulties that have brought him so far. It is understandable why he wants his daughters to be the same way.