“I’m excited to be a part of this incredible day”: Rapper Ice Cube will be performing at the NASCAR curtain raiser in February

The LA Memorial Coliseum is bracing itself for NASCAR’s season-opening race next month, and rapper Ice Cube is set to perform in it.

The Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles will take place on February 6th this year. The Coliseum, which is actually a football stadium will be converted into a racing track temporarily.

The quarter-mile track will be used for just one race, after which it will be torn up. Since it’s a football stadium and it’s hosting the annual NASCAR season opener, it owes us a ‘halftime show’, doesn’t it?

Well, we’re set to get what we want, as earlier this week, NASCAR announced that Ice Cube will be performing at the event next month.

It’s going to be a good day. Can’t wait for the @icecube performance at the race break during the #BuschLightClash. 🎟: https://t.co/7bpRDf9Gsk pic.twitter.com/QOL2Iyo8qd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 16, 2022

The weekend in California will feature several heat races to set the field for the final of the exhibition. It also marks the debut of the newest generation of NASCAR cars.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull will also be performing in this curtain-raiser. The 41-year old has previously put in shows at several NASCAR events.

Ice Cube has been a long time NASCAR fan himself

Ice Cube is arguably one of the most popular rappers in the United States. The 52-year old has won several accolades throughout his illustrious music career and is now set to perform at one of the biggest racing events this year.

“Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president for strategy and innovation.

“He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavours. We’re honoured to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Ice Cube, aka O’Shea Jackson Jr, is also elated at the fact that he’ll perform at the event next month. He last attended the 2018 Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar. And I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person,” Ice Cube said.

“And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home. I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”