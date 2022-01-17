NASCAR

“I’m excited to be a part of this incredible day”: Rapper Ice Cube will be performing at the NASCAR curtain raiser in February

"I'm excited to be a part of this incredible day": Rapper Ice Cube will be performing at the NASCAR curtain raiser in February
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Yes, that’s a foul every day of the week here”: Scott Foster hilariously lets Wolves guard Jaylen Nowell know about his foul during the matchup against the Warriors
Next Article
Ben Stokes IPL 2022 team: Why is Ben Stokes not playing in IPL 2022?