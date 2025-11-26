Toni Breidinger Admits Huge Learning Curve After Transitioning From ARCA to Trucks Series

Toni Breidinger entered the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025 after spending more than five years grinding through the ARCA Menards Series, where she recorded 27 top-10 finishes in 65 starts. She knows exactly how difficult it is to climb even a single rung on NASCAR’s ladder. Her partnerships, rising popularity, and major brand deals opened the door, but she admits that the transition from ARCA to Trucks came with a steep learning curve from the moment she arrived.

Breidinger earned a full-time opportunity this season with Tricon Garage, driving the #5 Toyota. She posted two top-20 finishes and 13 top-25 efforts, with her best result of 18th coming at Rockingham Speedway.

Reflecting on the journey, the 26-year-old said, “I honestly learned so much, and so much more than I would have ever expected to learn… I think the biggest thing for me is just the confidence that I gained throughout the season…”

“And one of the biggest things I learned is that there were a lot of challenges, and I think the way that I was able to overcome them and get back up and get back up stronger is something I’ll really take away into next season.”

Breidinger stepped into the Truck Series knowing the move would not be simple, and the adjustment proved tougher than she anticipated. “I didn’t really know what to expect, but I think it was more of a learning curve than what I was probably anticipating, but I also knew it was going to be a challenge,” she added.

Breidinger acknowledged that much of what she discovered this year could not have been understood beforehand. She said the sheer amount of knowledge she gained by season’s end surprised her because the jump from the ARCA Menards Series to Trucks is significant and exposes every weakness in a driver’s repertoire.

She entered the season aware of the challenge and wanted to test herself at that level. Some elements carried over from her ARCA experience, like familiarity with track layouts and a few racecraft principles, but she made it clear that the Truck Series amplifies everything.

The intensity, the speed, the talent across the field, and the precision required lap after lap elevate the entire environment to another tier.

For Breidinger, the year became a masterclass in growth. She took hits, got back up, and built confidence through every setback. As she heads into next season, the 26-year-old carries lessons forged through trial, error, and continuance, knowing the Truck Series demands more from her than any division she has ever raced, and knowing she wants to meet that demand head-on.