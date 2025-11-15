Jimmie Johnson Gifts Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda His Helmet and a Bottle of Bourbon as American Racecars Arrive in Japan

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

The final round of the 2025 Super Taikyu Series at Fuji Speedway on November 15–16 turned into a cross-continental showcase, as six NASCAR stock cars took laps around one of Japan’s most iconic circuits for the “USA Motorsports Culture Introduction Demo Run.” Jimmie Johnson, however, stole the show off the track, thanks to a gesture towards Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda.

The exhibition marked a fusion of American horsepower and Japanese precision, celebrating a shared passion for speed under the banner, “Making cars a part of Japanese culture!” The lineup also had the names of NASCAR’s top divisions. Headlining the field was the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that competed at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans from the famed Garage 56 entry. Joining it were two Cup Series Toyotas, the No. 42 and No. 67 Camry XSE machines, alongside a Ford Mustang, a Chevrolet SS, and another Camry representing NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series.

Toyoda’s participation was one of the most notable events. Clad in his TOYOTA GAZOO Racing ROOKIE suit, he took to the wheel himself. He strapped into a Chevrolet and lapped around Fuji, perhaps fueled up by a gift handed by Johnson.

In a moment of mutual respect, Johnson presented Toyoda with an autographed helmet and a bottle of Frank August Kentucky bourbon, while John Hunter Nemechek gifted him his own signed helmet.

23XI Racing contributed a NASCAR steering wheel as a token of gratitude.

Toyoda’s day behind the wheel included driving the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE, prepared by 23XI Racing, alongside Kamui Kobayashi. After a brief spin, he climbed into Nemechek’s Cup car before sampling the Le Mans-spec Camaro ZL1 once driven by seven-time Cup champion Johnson.

The sight of Japan’s most influential auto executive trading turns with NASCAR’s elite indicated the growing bridge between Eastern and Western racing cultures.

Since its inception in 1991, the Super Taikyu Series has stood as Japan’s premier endurance championship, serving as a testing ground for production-based cars and new technologies like Toyota’s hydrogen-powered GR Corolla H2 Concept. The NASCAR exhibition amplified that vision, reinforcing Toyoda’s commitment to sustainable racing and international cooperation.

Hendrick Motorsports added to the goodwill, offering a scale Camaro ZL1 and team memorabilia. Toyoda, not overlooking the gesture, reciprocated by handing out stickers to everyone involved, a small but meaningful symbol of the friendship forged between Japan and America.

What began as a demo run evolved into a cultural exchange in motion.