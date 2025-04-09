“We Did Not Have Enough Help”: Chris Buescher Makes Honest Reveal About Most Challenging Phase of Life

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher climbs into his car during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Buescher, one of the most talented drivers among the current crop of NASCAR Cup drivers, remains one of the sport’s best-kept secrets. Despite consistently strong performances this season, he often flies under the radar. His journey hasn’t been a cakewalk; it took him five years to secure his 2nd Cup win after his first, and his initial years in ARCA were marked by some big challenges.

During his stint in the Xfinity Series, Buescher quickly proved his mettle, finishing seventh in his rookie full-time season and capturing the championship in his second year. However, he acknowledged that his early ARCA days were fraught with hardships.

In a recent conversation with Jeff Gluck on the 12 Questions segment, Buescher reflected on those testing times, expressing pride in how he navigated those rough waters:

“I think back to our ARCA racing days, driving for Roulo Brothers (Racing) up there in the Chicago area… It was brutal, just grueling. We were working 89 hours a week. We did not have enough help. We had a bunch of people who volunteered their time from local body shops, coming over and trying to mud a fender back together.”

The RFK Racing driver shared that during his early racing days, he barely had a moment to himself, feeling overwhelmed by the pace. Yet, being young and relatively free of other commitments allowed him to thrive under such pressure. Reflecting on those times, Buescher now realizes they were filled with joy that he hadn’t fully appreciated then.

During his ARCA Menards stint from 2009 to 2013, Buescher etched his mark in ARCA history when he won the championship in 2012. He became the first and only competitor in ARCA to finish every lap of the season’s races.

At 19, he completed all 19 races without a single DNF (Did Not Finish), winning the championship by a decisive 75 points over the seasoned Frank Kimmel.

Does Buescher feel bothered about being called an underdog?

Last season, Buescher barely missed the playoffs, landing at P17, but he did capture a win at Watkins Glen, besting Shane van Gisbergen. Besides that, he was also part of a big moment at Kansas, where he was defeated by Kyle Larson by a mere 0.001 seconds, marking the tightest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.

However, despite consistently strong performances, Buescher is still often seen as the underdog — a label he’s familiar with but unfazed by. When probed if the tag bothers him, Buescher said,

“Not really. I’ve been in that position most of my career. We’ve been more of an underdog for a long period of time…To some extent, we should be in the conversation a little bit more. We’ve been able to put results up on the board and acquire wins and be a rather large part of the resurgence here at RFK.”

Looking ahead, Buescher will tackle Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend, where his overall average finish is 18.2. However, in the Next Gen car, his performance at Bristol has been much better; over four races, he boasts an average finish of 6.5, including a win, two top-5s, and one top-10 finish.