Kyle Petty Explains Why Most NASCAR Fans Will Root for Ty Dillon In Million Dollar Battle Against Ty Gibbs

Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs are set to square off for the $1 million prize in the In-Season Tournament finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While Kyle Busch hunts for a long-awaited resurgence, Denny Hamlin eyes his elusive fourth crown jewel, and Kyle Larson looks to regain his confidence, fans will also keep one eye on Dillon and Gibbs, representing Kaulig Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, respectively.

However, according to Kyle Petty, the fans are likely to rally behind Dillon over Gibbs because he resonates more with the everyday fan. Petty said, “(It’s) The Gibbs organization against Kaulig, a mid-range team. You’ve got a driver with potential and on the rise in Ty Dillon, with a driver who’s past his potential and really is just a journeyman driver now.”

Petty continued, “They’re two really separate groups, and I think that Ty Dillon and Kaulig are more relatable to the average fan, and those people are pulling for him… This is my guy. This is my next-door neighbor. He won the lottery, man. He did it. And I think a lot of it is that sentiment that they want to see the underdog in this situation really knock out the big guy.”

Gibbs will arrive backed by the firepower of Joe Gibbs Racing, one of NASCAR’s most elite organizations, known for its precision plans toward getting wins. Dillon, meanwhile, carries the banner for Kaulig Racing, an underdog team that doesn’t have the deep pockets or infrastructure of a JGR or a Hendrick Motorsports but still sees this finale as a win in itself.

Team owner Matt Kaulig echoed that sentiment on SiriusXM NASCAR, saying, “I think it is absolutely phenomenal. We were talking about… this is better than a win! This #10 team has been resilient, they’ve been awesome. To give a guy like Ty Dillon and our #10 team, we’re not competing for wins typically week in and week out, but like that’s a win.”

Dillon’s Cup career has been a hard road, marked by 266 starts without a single win, just two top-five finishes, and eight top-10s. He has never qualified for the Cup playoffs, moving between several team owners over the years. Yet, at Indianapolis, Dillon stands on the brink of rewriting his story.

Starting as the lowest seed among 32 drivers in the Challenge, Dillon clawed his way through four rounds to reach the biggest race and payday of his career. As he puts it, his belief that “good things were going to happen, believing in the good,” has carried him to the championship round of NASCAR’s first-ever In-Season tournament.