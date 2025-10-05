Erik Jones Clears His Intentions Around Racing Drivers Battling for a Championship As a Non-Playoff Driver

With Toyota’s camp under the microscope after a string of internal clashes in the Round of 12 races, following what had been a dominant start to the playoffs with three straight JGR victories, Jimmie Johnson’s driver, Erik Jones, weighed in on how playoff and non-playoff teammates should race one another.

Speaking in his pre-race media session ahead of Charlotte Roval, Jones said, “Number one, if it’s a day where we’re in contention to win and running really well, I’m going to do everything I can to win. If it’s a day, you know, we’re running 18th, and you got a guy battling through the field and he’s trying to make his way above the cut line. It’s going to be a bit different.”

He added, “I think they’ve earned that respect, right? They raced all year to be in the playoffs, and they’ve worked hard and now, be in the Round of 12 and having an opportunity to go to the Round of 8. So, in my opinion, I think it’s fairly disrespectful if you didn’t give them that service a little bit. I would hope to have that returned, in the future, hopefully, when we’re a playoff team and in that spot.”

For the Legacy Motor Club driver, it’s a give-and-take dynamic. He driver emphasized that playoff drivers have earned that courtesy, and it’s something non-playoff teammates should honor.

All the discussion about playoff and non-playoff teammates driving ethics started coming up primarily after Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs’ skirmish at New Hampshire.

During Stage 2 of that race, as the duo fought for 11th with Christopher Bell in tow, Gibbs refused to yield. As a result, Hamlin dove low in frustration, clipped the No. 54’s left rear, and sent him into the Turn 1 wall, bringing out a caution.

A week later, in Kansas, history repeated itself. Hamlin tangled with Bubba Wallace while fighting for the win on the final lap, pushing Wallace into the wall that slowed both the cars down enough for Chase Elliott to sneak by and steal the victory.

While some backed Hamlin’s no-holds-barred approach, arguing that fans pay to see that kind of intensity, several veterans called out his tactics, suggesting he could have played his cards wiser.