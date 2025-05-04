Kyle Larson Reveals How He Was “Extra Pumped” to Win the Texas NASCAR Xfinity Race Due to Its Title Sponsor

Kyle Larson’s tryst with Victory Lane needs to be studied scientifically. And yet, there might not be a lot of results for it can only be explained as sorcery. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was found basking in glory once again at the Texas Motor Speedway at the end of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday. Fortunately for those curious, he explained how he ended up victorious.

The trophy that is awarded to the winner of this particular fixture is an appealing one. Andy’s Frozen Custard became the Official Frozen Treat of the Texas Motor Speedway in 2021, and drivers have ever since been getting a gold-silver trophy that is shaped like the iconic product for their Victory Lane exploits. And as it appears, Larson has had his eyes on this trophy for some time now.

He said in his post-race interview, “They’ve had this trophy now for I feel like a handful of years, and you know I don’t get to run Xfinity, so I’m like, ‘Dang, man! That’d be cool to win that trophy.’ But, yeah.

“I found out, I think, yesterday that it was this trophy again. I was extra pumped and really wanted to win. So, it definitely added some motivation for sure to get the win today.”

Larson wasn’t originally scheduled to race on Saturday. But he had to substitute for Connor Zilisch in the No. 88 JR Motorsports entry as the youngster recovers from a lower back injury he sustained in a final-lap crash at the Talladega Superspeedway last week. The former Cup Series champion took advantage of the chance and secured a convincing victory over the Xfinity Series field again.

Larson takes the edge over Dale Earnhardt Jr. for now

Larson had previously won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. He dominated his competitors completely that day and expressed that he was superior to them on the track. This idea did not sit well with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the co-owner of JR Motorsports, and he challenged Larson to participate in more Xfinity Series races.

Well, another day came to pass, and Larson won again. Perhaps the win wasn’t as convincing as his victory in Bristol. But the books seldom care about that. He led twice over 32 of 208 laps (including overtime) and held off Justin Allgaier for a time, until the reigning Xfinity Series champion crashed out of the race.

Interestingly, Allgaier is Dale Jr.’s best driver and was a teammate to Larson on Saturday. It sure is going to be fireworks to hear what Dale Jr. has to say about Kyle Larson‘s latest on-track challenge.