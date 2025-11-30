NASCAR and Coca-Cola: Two Iconic American Brands and Their Relationship Together

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Coca-Cola has been woven into the fabric of stock car racing for more than 57 years, beginning with its early support of Bobby Allison in the 1970s. The beverage giant strengthened its position in the sport in 1998 when it became an Official Partner of NASCAR. Since then, it has served as the official sparkling beverage of the series and the title sponsor of the e-NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

Coca-Cola’s involvement also extends to driver partnerships through its Racing Family, community-focused programs, and support of NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola for the U.S. Armed Forces. It also carries the naming rights for one of NASCAR’s crown jewels, the Coca-Cola 600.

The brand’s colors were front and center in 1972 when Allison, car owner Junior Johnson, and his crew showcased Coca-Cola’s red-and-gold scheme. Over the decades, the company has backed several drivers, but Allison’s No. 12 Chevrolet remains one of the most recognizable paint schemes of the era.

Coca-Cola also expanded into entitlement sponsorship, including the Coca-Cola 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The spring race carried the company’s name from 1981 through 1985, and in 1984, NASCAR Hall of Famer Benny Parsons captured the final win of his career in that event.

The mid-1980s brought an even bigger shift when the brand secured naming rights to NASCAR’s longest race. In 1985, the World 600 officially became the Coca-Cola World 600. That partnership lives on today with the Coca-Cola 600, run every Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Its commitment to the 600-mile classic mixes with NASCAR Salutes, honoring members of the U.S. military.

This year’s winner, Ross Chastain, carried the name of Army Specialist Kevin McCrea on his car, marked his win with a visit to the Pentagon, and took part in the speedway’s Mission 600 program connecting teams with military bases.

Coca-Cola has broadened its motorsports footprint through other brands as well. Mello Yello and Coke Zero have each held NASCAR sponsorship roles, and since 2008, the annual July Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been known as the Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola.

Its driver partnerships continue through the Coca-Cola Racing Family program. In 2025, the roster included Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing, Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing, Denny Hamlin from Joe Gibbs Racing, Joey Logano from Team Penske, and Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports.

In May 2025, Coca-Cola Consolidated also expanded its presence by joining 23XI Racing as the official soft drink partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team.