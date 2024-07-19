NASCAR Contract Announcement “Wasn’t Really My Plan”: Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports revealed back in May that 39-year-old Michael McDowell will be driving the team’s No. 71 car beginning in 2025. A native of Arizona, he is currently in his seventh season with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). The team change announcement came a lot earlier in the season than what is normal. And as it appears, he had nothing to do with the timing of the revelation.

McDowell admitted to Fox Sports in a recent interview that it had been Front Row Motorsports that wanted to announce at the earliest. He said, “I was good waiting until later in the season, but they wanted to get in front of it to try to lock down their next driver. And obviously, they had plans for that charter and different things. That wasn’t really my plan.”

FRM currently fields two Ford Mustang Dark Horses in the Cup Series. With McDowell in the No. 34 car, Todd Gilliland pilots the No. 38. The reason behind the team wanting to get the McDowell situation out in the open earlier than the norm became clearer when it announced the signing of Noah Gragson this month. The 25-year-old has been picked up from the Stewart-Haas Racing roster.

FRM co-owner Jerry Freeze told the press during the driver announcement, “Filling the void of Michael McDowell leaving is hard without a doubt and so Noah coming in, somebody that people are excited about, kind of a very different personality than where Michael is in his life, I think is definitely just brought a real spirit to the shop.”

Can McDowell make it into the playoffs in his final season with Front Row?

McDowell currently faces a must-win situation in the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. He is 22nd in the points table and far off from qualifying on points. This isn’t the first time that he finds himself in such a precarious position. He was able to slip out of a similar corner last year by securing a victory in the Indianapolis Road Course race. However, this year presents a bit of a challenge.

NASCAR is returning to Indianapolis’s 2.5-mile oval layout this Sunday after a three-year break from it. While McDowell was able to win last year thanks to his road course mastery, things won’t be as easy on the oval.

There are a lot of unknown factors and the entire field will be running on a lot of assumptions which could lead to a chaotic outing. The least he could do for Front Row at this point is to bring the Mustang home in its entirety.