Tiger Woods Arrives At Augusta National For Scouting Trip, Plays A Round With Augusta Chief And Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods has taken an early trip to Augusta National for scouting. Having not played since February, the golf legend couldn’t wait anymore to start preparing for the biggest major of the year. Before this, Woods played competitively at the Genesis Invitational, where he had to withdraw due to flu-like symptoms through Friday’s round.

As Woods took a tour to Augusta National, it also served as a relief for the golf world since he backed out of the Players Championship and Valspar Championship, where he had played before. The golf world was eager to watch him back on the greens and that dream finally came true, after Woods’ name was declared as a participant by the official Masters page. Moreover, as Woods’ plane landed at Augusta for his scouting trip, he played a round with Justin Thomas, Augusta Chief Fred Ridley, and the club’s chairperson. Now, as the news went viral on social media, how did the golf community react to it?

Fans React As Tiger Woods Finally Reaches Augusta National

Tiger Woods’ plane arrived at 10:30 a.m., and the golfer went ahead and enjoyed a round with Thomas and the Augusta National chief on the course. This will be the 5x green jacket winner’s 26th appearance at the major. While Woods’ news should have delighted fans, it instead reeked of doubt and mockery online.

A fan hilariously mocked Woods’ health and stated that he’d not be able to complete eight holes.

Then, another fan questions the 15-time major winner’s promise to play one tournament a month, which hasn’t been fulfilled.

A cybercitizen thinks that Scottie Scheffler‘s performance motivated Tiger to come back to the Masters Tournament.

A golf enthusiast said that he’ll be baffled if Tiger at least makes through the cut.

But there were fans who genuinly sent the golfer their best wishes.

The last time Woods played at Augusta National in 2023, he had to step back due to aggravated plantar fasciitis through the Friday round. Thus, it is to see if Woods can finally sustain through to the end and maybe go on to add another major to his record.