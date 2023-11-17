Tiger Woods’ Son Makes History and Clinches a Title That the Legend Never Could

Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and father Tiger Woods fist bump after a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods‘ son, Charlie Woods, has been displaying exceptional skills on the field recently. Adding to his run, the golf prodigy went on to achieve a milestone that his father never did in his career. Charlie won the high school state championship in Florida, held at the Mission Inn Resort.

The fourteen-year-old scored a total of 154 over two days. 78 on the first day and 76 on the second day, finishing at T-26 in the individual standings and significantly contributing to his team’s victory, grabbing the Class A title with a total team score of 602. Although Tiger Woods had an extensive amateur career, he never won a state championship. Here’s why.

Why Did Tiger Woods Never Win The Title His Son Did?

There have been questions regarding Charlie Woods winning a title his father never managed to clinch. This happened at the FHSAA State Championship, where he had the victory in front of Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major winner had three US amateur wins and three US junior amateur triumphs, but he never had the privilege to win a state championship because, when Tiger was in high school, the California Interscholastic Federation didn’t organize any state-wise events. Thus, quite evidently, the Hall of Famer never had the opportunity to participate in one.

But it is noteworthy that Tiger Woods did win a regional championship in 1991 and was bestowed with medals three times in his section.

But recently, the 15-time major winner has been missing from the golf scene, given the massive struggle he went through because of his injuries. He was spotted caddying for his son at the Notah Begay lll Junior Golf National Championship. Woods is speculated to make a return at his event, The Hero Championship, scheduled to be played in December. For the time being, the legend is engrossed in preparing to launch his new tech-based league in January.

The next season is a ray of hope for the golf world, which patiently awaits Tiger Woods’ official return to the greens.