2024 Genesis Invitational Round One And Two Tee Times

Apr 8, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after his shot after hitting from the no. 3 fairway during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

The third PGA Tour signature event, the 2024 Genesis Invitational, has commenced at the Riviera Golf Course. The tournament is headlined by the likes of its host Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Also, Gary Woodland, who returned to golf following brain surgery, is present in the 71-player field as a sponsor’s exemption.

Advertisement

Tee times and pairings are out for the first two rounds of the third signature event. Tiger Woods is paired with Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas for the first two days at Riviera Golf Course. They are scheduled to tee off at 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday and then at 2:54 p.m. ET on Friday.

Let’s take a closer look at all the pairs and their tee times for the first two days of the 2024 Genesis Invitational:

Advertisement

Thursday, Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

Nicolai Hojgaard and Chase Johnson are the first pair to tee off in the first round on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, and Taylor Montgomery are the last players to tee off at 3:06 p.m. ET.

Tee time Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 10:20 a.m. Nicolai Hojgaard Chase Johnson 10:32 a.m. Charley Hoffman Beau Hossler Ben Griffin 10:44 a.m. Lucas Glover Byeong Hun An Adam Schenk 10:56 a.m. Emiliano Grillo Russell Henley Sungjae Im 11:08 a.m. Keegan Bradley Tom Hoge Harris English 11:20 a.m. Chris Kirk Corey Conners J.T. Poston 11:32 a.m. Adam Svensson Seamus Power Denny McCarthy 11:44 a.m. Cam Davis Adam Hadwin Cameron Young 12:01 p.m. Nick Taylor Viktor Hovland Sam Burns 12:13 p.m. Tom Kim Patrick Cantlay Jordan Spieth 12:25 p.m. Justin Thomas Tiger Woods Gary Woodland 12:27 p.m. Ludvig Aberg Nick Hardy Christiaan Bezuidenhour 12:49 p.m. Nick Dunlap Grayson Murray 1:01 p.m. Will Zalatoris Sam Ryder Matt Kuchar 1:13 p.m. Luke List J.J. Spaun Kevin Yu 1:25 p.m. Jason Day Tony Finau Brendon Todd 1:42 p.m. Lee Hodges Brian Harman Hideki Matsuyama 1:54 p.m. Sepp Straka Andrew Putnam Si Woo Kim 2:06 p.m. Rickie Fowler Patrick Rodgers Mackenzie Hughes 2:18 p.m. Taylor Moore Eric Cole Kurt Kitayama 2:30 p.m. Sahith Theegala Tommy Fleetwood Xander Schauffele 2:42 p.m. Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Scottie Scheffler 2:54 p.m. Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Max Homa 3:06 p.m. Adam Scott Alex Smalley Taylor Montgomery

Friday, Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

The 2024 American Express Champion Nick Dunlap will start the play at 0:20 a.m. ET on Friday’s second round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. He is paired alongside Grayson Murray. Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are paired together and will tee off last in the second round at 3:06 p.m. ET.

Tee time Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 10:20 a.m. Nick Dunlap Grayson Murray 10:32 a.m. Will Zalatoris Matt Kuchar Sam Ryder 10:44 a.m. Luke List JJ Spaun Kevin Yu 10:56 a.m. Jason Day Tony Finau Brendon Todd 11:08 a.m. Lee Hodges Brian Harman Hideki Matsuyama 11:20 a.m. Sepp Straka Si Woo Kim Andrew Putnam 11:32 a.m. Rickie Fowler Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers 11:44 a.m. Taylor Moore Kurt Kitayama Eric Cole 12:01 p.m. Sahith Theegala Xander Schauffele Xander Schauffele 12:13 p.m. Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Scottie Scheffler 12:25 p.m. Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Max Homa 12:27 p.m. Adam Scott Alex Smalley Taylor Montgomery 12:49 p.m. Nicolai Hojgard Chase Johnson 1:01 p.m. Charley Hoffman Beau Hossler Ben Griffin 1:13 p.m. Lucas Glover Byeong Hun An Adam Schenk 1:25 p.m. Emiliano Grillo Russell Henley Sungjae Im 1:42 p.m. Keegan Bradley Tom Hoge Harris English 1:54 p.m. Chris Kirk Corey Conners JT Poston 2:06 p.m. Adam Svensson Seamus Power Denny McCarthy 2:18 p.m. Cam Davis Adam Hadwin Cameron Young 2:30 p.m. Nick Taylor Viktor Hovland Sam Burns 2:42 p.m. Tom Kim Patrick Cantlay Jordan Spieth 2:54 p.m. Justin Thomas Tiger Woods Gary Woodland 3:06 p.m. Ludvig Aberg Nick Hardy Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The 2024 Genesis Invitational has a big prize purse of $20 million and will offer its winner a whopping 20 percent of it, which is $4 million. The third PGA Tour signature event could garner a lot of fan attraction and TV viewership because of Tiger Woods. All the players would hope to finish higher on the leaderboard and hope to grab the whopping prize money