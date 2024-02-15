2024 Genesis Invitational Round One And Two Tee Times
Kunal Singh
Published
The third PGA Tour signature event, the 2024 Genesis Invitational, has commenced at the Riviera Golf Course. The tournament is headlined by the likes of its host Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Also, Gary Woodland, who returned to golf following brain surgery, is present in the 71-player field as a sponsor’s exemption.
Tee times and pairings are out for the first two rounds of the third signature event. Tiger Woods is paired with Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas for the first two days at Riviera Golf Course. They are scheduled to tee off at 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday and then at 2:54 p.m. ET on Friday.
Let’s take a closer look at all the pairs and their tee times for the first two days of the 2024 Genesis Invitational:
Thursday, Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings
Nicolai Hojgaard and Chase Johnson are the first pair to tee off in the first round on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, and Taylor Montgomery are the last players to tee off at 3:06 p.m. ET.
|Tee time
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|10:20 a.m.
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Chase Johnson
|10:32 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman
|Beau Hossler
|Ben Griffin
|10:44 a.m.
|Lucas Glover
|Byeong Hun An
|Adam Schenk
|10:56 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo
|Russell Henley
|Sungjae Im
|11:08 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Hoge
|Harris English
|11:20 a.m.
|Chris Kirk
|Corey Conners
|J.T. Poston
|11:32 a.m.
|Adam Svensson
|Seamus Power
|Denny McCarthy
|11:44 a.m.
|Cam Davis
|Adam Hadwin
|Cameron Young
|12:01 p.m.
|Nick Taylor
|Viktor Hovland
|Sam Burns
|12:13 p.m.
|Tom Kim
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jordan Spieth
|12:25 p.m.
|Justin Thomas
|Tiger Woods
|Gary Woodland
|12:27 p.m.
|Ludvig Aberg
|Nick Hardy
|Christiaan Bezuidenhour
|12:49 p.m.
|Nick Dunlap
|Grayson Murray
|1:01 p.m.
|Will Zalatoris
|Sam Ryder
|Matt Kuchar
|1:13 p.m.
|Luke List
|J.J. Spaun
|Kevin Yu
|1:25 p.m.
|Jason Day
|Tony Finau
|Brendon Todd
|1:42 p.m.
|Lee Hodges
|Brian Harman
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1:54 p.m.
|Sepp Straka
|Andrew Putnam
|Si Woo Kim
|2:06 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler
|Patrick Rodgers
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2:18 p.m.
|Taylor Moore
|Eric Cole
|Kurt Kitayama
|2:30 p.m.
|Sahith Theegala
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Xander Schauffele
|2:42 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Scottie Scheffler
|2:54 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark
|Rory McIlroy
|Max Homa
|3:06 p.m.
|Adam Scott
|Alex Smalley
|Taylor Montgomery
Friday, Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings
The 2024 American Express Champion Nick Dunlap will start the play at 0:20 a.m. ET on Friday’s second round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. He is paired alongside Grayson Murray. Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are paired together and will tee off last in the second round at 3:06 p.m. ET.
|Tee time
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|10:20 a.m.
|Nick Dunlap
|Grayson Murray
|10:32 a.m.
|Will Zalatoris
|Matt Kuchar
|Sam Ryder
|10:44 a.m.
|Luke List
|JJ Spaun
|Kevin Yu
|10:56 a.m.
|Jason Day
|Tony Finau
|Brendon Todd
|11:08 a.m.
|Lee Hodges
|Brian Harman
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:20 a.m.
|Sepp Straka
|Si Woo Kim
|Andrew Putnam
|11:32 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patrick Rodgers
|11:44 a.m.
|Taylor Moore
|Kurt Kitayama
|Eric Cole
|12:01 p.m.
|Sahith Theegala
|Xander Schauffele
|Xander Schauffele
|12:13 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Scottie Scheffler
|12:25 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark
|Rory McIlroy
|Max Homa
|12:27 p.m.
|Adam Scott
|Alex Smalley
|Taylor Montgomery
|12:49 p.m.
|Nicolai Hojgard
|Chase Johnson
|1:01 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman
|Beau Hossler
|Ben Griffin
|1:13 p.m.
|Lucas Glover
|Byeong Hun An
|Adam Schenk
|1:25 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo
|Russell Henley
|Sungjae Im
|1:42 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Hoge
|Harris English
|1:54 p.m.
|Chris Kirk
|Corey Conners
|JT Poston
|2:06 p.m.
|Adam Svensson
|Seamus Power
|Denny McCarthy
|2:18 p.m.
|Cam Davis
|Adam Hadwin
|Cameron Young
|2:30 p.m.
|Nick Taylor
|Viktor Hovland
|Sam Burns
|2:42 p.m.
|Tom Kim
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jordan Spieth
|2:54 p.m.
|Justin Thomas
|Tiger Woods
|Gary Woodland
|3:06 p.m.
|Ludvig Aberg
|Nick Hardy
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
The 2024 Genesis Invitational has a big prize purse of $20 million and will offer its winner a whopping 20 percent of it, which is $4 million. The third PGA Tour signature event could garner a lot of fan attraction and TV viewership because of Tiger Woods. All the players would hope to finish higher on the leaderboard and hope to grab the whopping prize money
