2024 Genesis Invitational Round One And Two Tee Times

Apr 8, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after his shot after hitting from the no. 3 fairway during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

The third PGA Tour signature event, the 2024 Genesis Invitational, has commenced at the Riviera Golf Course. The tournament is headlined by the likes of its host Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Also, Gary Woodland, who returned to golf following brain surgery, is present in the 71-player field as a sponsor’s exemption.

Tee times and pairings are out for the first two rounds of the third signature event. Tiger Woods is paired with Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas for the first two days at Riviera Golf Course. They are scheduled to tee off at 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday and then at 2:54 p.m. ET on Friday.

Let’s take a closer look at all the pairs and their tee times for the first two days of the 2024 Genesis Invitational:

Thursday, Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

Nicolai Hojgaard and Chase Johnson are the first pair to tee off in the first round on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, and Taylor Montgomery are the last players to tee off at 3:06 p.m. ET.

Tee timePlayer 1Player 2Player 3
10:20 a.m.Nicolai HojgaardChase Johnson
10:32 a.m.Charley HoffmanBeau HosslerBen Griffin
10:44 a.m.Lucas GloverByeong Hun AnAdam Schenk
10:56 a.m.Emiliano GrilloRussell HenleySungjae Im
11:08 a.m.Keegan BradleyTom HogeHarris English
11:20 a.m.Chris KirkCorey ConnersJ.T. Poston
11:32 a.m.Adam SvenssonSeamus PowerDenny McCarthy
11:44 a.m.Cam DavisAdam HadwinCameron Young
12:01 p.m.Nick TaylorViktor HovlandSam Burns
12:13 p.m.Tom KimPatrick CantlayJordan Spieth
12:25 p.m.Justin ThomasTiger WoodsGary Woodland
12:27 p.m.Ludvig AbergNick HardyChristiaan Bezuidenhour
12:49 p.m.Nick DunlapGrayson Murray
1:01 p.m.Will ZalatorisSam RyderMatt Kuchar
1:13 p.m.Luke ListJ.J. SpaunKevin Yu
1:25 p.m.Jason DayTony FinauBrendon Todd
1:42 p.m.Lee HodgesBrian HarmanHideki Matsuyama
1:54 p.m.Sepp StrakaAndrew PutnamSi Woo Kim
2:06 p.m.Rickie FowlerPatrick RodgersMackenzie Hughes
2:18 p.m.Taylor MooreEric ColeKurt Kitayama
2:30 p.m.Sahith TheegalaTommy FleetwoodXander Schauffele
2:42 p.m.Collin MorikawaMatt FitzpatrickScottie Scheffler
2:54 p.m.Wyndham ClarkRory McIlroyMax Homa
3:06 p.m.Adam ScottAlex SmalleyTaylor Montgomery

Friday, Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

The 2024 American Express Champion Nick Dunlap will start the play at 0:20 a.m. ET on Friday’s second round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. He is paired alongside Grayson Murray. Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are paired together and will tee off last in the second round at 3:06 p.m. ET.

Tee timePlayer 1Player 2Player 3
10:20 a.m.Nick DunlapGrayson Murray
10:32 a.m.Will ZalatorisMatt KucharSam Ryder
10:44 a.m.Luke ListJJ SpaunKevin Yu
10:56 a.m.Jason DayTony FinauBrendon Todd
11:08 a.m.Lee HodgesBrian HarmanHideki Matsuyama
11:20 a.m.Sepp StrakaSi Woo KimAndrew Putnam
11:32 a.m.Rickie FowlerMackenzie HughesPatrick Rodgers
11:44 a.m.Taylor MooreKurt KitayamaEric Cole
12:01 p.m.Sahith TheegalaXander SchauffeleXander Schauffele
12:13 p.m.Collin MorikawaMatt FitzpatrickScottie Scheffler
12:25 p.m.Wyndham ClarkRory McIlroyMax Homa
12:27 p.m.Adam ScottAlex SmalleyTaylor Montgomery
12:49 p.m.Nicolai HojgardChase Johnson
1:01 p.m.Charley HoffmanBeau HosslerBen Griffin
1:13 p.m.Lucas GloverByeong Hun AnAdam Schenk
1:25 p.m.Emiliano GrilloRussell HenleySungjae Im
1:42 p.m.Keegan BradleyTom HogeHarris English
1:54 p.m.Chris KirkCorey ConnersJT Poston
2:06 p.m.Adam SvenssonSeamus PowerDenny McCarthy
2:18 p.m.Cam DavisAdam HadwinCameron Young
2:30 p.m.Nick TaylorViktor HovlandSam Burns
2:42 p.m.Tom KimPatrick CantlayJordan Spieth
2:54 p.m.Justin ThomasTiger WoodsGary Woodland
3:06 p.m.Ludvig AbergNick Hardy
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The 2024 Genesis Invitational has a big prize purse of $20 million and will offer its winner a whopping 20 percent of it, which is $4 million. The third PGA Tour signature event could garner a lot of fan attraction and TV viewership because of Tiger Woods. All the players would hope to finish higher on the leaderboard and hope to grab the whopping prize money

