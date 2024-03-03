mobile app bar

Here’s The Final Round Tee Time And Pairing For 2024 Cognizant Classic

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

The Honda Classic has lately been transformed into the Cognizant Classic following the change in sponsorship after years. The 2024 edition of the event is underway and is taking place at the PGA National Members Club. The final round of the tournament is on Sunday and will be covered by Golf Channel and NBC. Added to that, the tee times for the showdown are already out. 

As of now, Shane Lowry is tied atop the leaderboard with 13 under. He carded six birdies in the final round and landed at a score of 5-under. Apart from Shane, Austin Echroat is also sitting in the first position. A neck-to-neck competition will take place in round four and let’s have a look at the tee times for the match. 

Round Four tee times and pairings for the 2024 Cognizant Classic

Following are tee times and parings of the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

TIMETEEPLAYERS
7:55 AM1S.H. Kim and Camilo Villegas
8:05 AM1Taylor Montgomery and Davis Riley
8:15 AM1Mark Hubbard and Justin Rose
8:25 AM1Jorge Campillo and Adam Schenk
8:35 AM1Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox
8:45 AM1Chris Kirk and Corey Conners
8:55 AM1Mac Meissner and Beau Hossler
9:05 AM1Davis Thompson and Byeong Hun An
9:15 AM1Lucas Glover and Greyson Sigg
9:25 AM1Troy Merritt and Chris Gotterup
9:40 AM1Sam Ryder and J.T. Poston
9:50 AM1Nick Dunlap and Joseph Bramlett
10:00 AM1Zach Johnson and Carson Young
10:10 AM1Rico Hoey and Chan Kim
10:20 AM1Matt Fitzpatrick and Erik van Rooyen
10:30 AM1Tyson Alexander and Chesson Hadley
10:40 AM1Tom Hoge and Keith Mitchell
10:50 AM1Maverick McNealy and Vincent Norrman
11:00 AM1Doug Ghim and Jimmy Stanger
11:15 AM1Chad Ramey and Rory McIlroy
11:25 AM1Alexander Björk and Tom Kim
11:35 AM1Garrick Higgo and Billy Horschel
11:45 AM1Cameron Young and Bud Cauley
11:55 AM1Matthieu Pavon and Jake Knapp
12:05 PM1Nico Echavarria and K.H. Lee
12:15 PM1Peter Malnati and Parker Coody
12:25 PM1Alex Noren and Max Greyserman
12:40 PM1David Lipsky and Rickie Fowler
12:50 PM1Russell Henley and Ben Silverman
1:00 PM1Andrew Novak and C.T. Pan
1:10 PM1Kevin Yu and Victor Perez
1:20 PM1Min Woo Lee and Martin Laird
1:30 PM1Austin Eckroat and Jacob Bridgeman
1:40 PM1Shane Lowry and David Skinns

Finally, it is to see which golfer will bag the Cognizant Classic trophy and take the winner’s payout.

