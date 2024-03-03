Here’s The Final Round Tee Time And Pairing For 2024 Cognizant Classic

Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Shane Lowry lines up a putt on the seventh green during day two foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Honda Classic has lately been transformed into the Cognizant Classic following the change in sponsorship after years. The 2024 edition of the event is underway and is taking place at the PGA National Members Club. The final round of the tournament is on Sunday and will be covered by Golf Channel and NBC. Added to that, the tee times for the showdown are already out.

As of now, Shane Lowry is tied atop the leaderboard with 13 under. He carded six birdies in the final round and landed at a score of 5-under. Apart from Shane, Austin Echroat is also sitting in the first position. A neck-to-neck competition will take place in round four and let’s have a look at the tee times for the match.

Round Four tee times and pairings for the 2024 Cognizant Classic

Following are tee times and parings of the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

TIME TEE PLAYERS 7:55 AM 1 S.H. Kim and Camilo Villegas 8:05 AM 1 Taylor Montgomery and Davis Riley 8:15 AM 1 Mark Hubbard and Justin Rose 8:25 AM 1 Jorge Campillo and Adam Schenk 8:35 AM 1 Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox 8:45 AM 1 Chris Kirk and Corey Conners 8:55 AM 1 Mac Meissner and Beau Hossler 9:05 AM 1 Davis Thompson and Byeong Hun An 9:15 AM 1 Lucas Glover and Greyson Sigg 9:25 AM 1 Troy Merritt and Chris Gotterup 9:40 AM 1 Sam Ryder and J.T. Poston 9:50 AM 1 Nick Dunlap and Joseph Bramlett 10:00 AM 1 Zach Johnson and Carson Young 10:10 AM 1 Rico Hoey and Chan Kim 10:20 AM 1 Matt Fitzpatrick and Erik van Rooyen 10:30 AM 1 Tyson Alexander and Chesson Hadley 10:40 AM 1 Tom Hoge and Keith Mitchell 10:50 AM 1 Maverick McNealy and Vincent Norrman 11:00 AM 1 Doug Ghim and Jimmy Stanger 11:15 AM 1 Chad Ramey and Rory McIlroy 11:25 AM 1 Alexander Björk and Tom Kim 11:35 AM 1 Garrick Higgo and Billy Horschel 11:45 AM 1 Cameron Young and Bud Cauley 11:55 AM 1 Matthieu Pavon and Jake Knapp 12:05 PM 1 Nico Echavarria and K.H. Lee 12:15 PM 1 Peter Malnati and Parker Coody 12:25 PM 1 Alex Noren and Max Greyserman 12:40 PM 1 David Lipsky and Rickie Fowler 12:50 PM 1 Russell Henley and Ben Silverman 1:00 PM 1 Andrew Novak and C.T. Pan 1:10 PM 1 Kevin Yu and Victor Perez 1:20 PM 1 Min Woo Lee and Martin Laird 1:30 PM 1 Austin Eckroat and Jacob Bridgeman 1:40 PM 1 Shane Lowry and David Skinns

Finally, it is to see which golfer will bag the Cognizant Classic trophy and take the winner’s payout.