Here’s The Final Round Tee Time And Pairing For 2024 Cognizant Classic

The Honda Classic has lately been transformed into the Cognizant Classic following the change in sponsorship after years. The 2024 edition of the event is underway and is taking place at the PGA National Members Club. The final round of the tournament is on Sunday and will be covered by Golf Channel and NBC. Added to that, the tee times for the showdown are already out.
Advertisement
As of now, Shane Lowry is tied atop the leaderboard with 13 under. He carded six birdies in the final round and landed at a score of 5-under. Apart from Shane, Austin Echroat is also sitting in the first position. A neck-to-neck competition will take place in round four and let’s have a look at the tee times for the match.
Round Four tee times and pairings for the 2024 Cognizant Classic
Following are tee times and parings of the 2024 Cognizant Classic:
Advertisement
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:55 AM
|1
|S.H. Kim and Camilo Villegas
|8:05 AM
|1
|Taylor Montgomery and Davis Riley
|8:15 AM
|1
|Mark Hubbard and Justin Rose
|8:25 AM
|1
|Jorge Campillo and Adam Schenk
|8:35 AM
|1
|Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox
|8:45 AM
|1
|Chris Kirk and Corey Conners
|8:55 AM
|1
|Mac Meissner and Beau Hossler
|9:05 AM
|1
|Davis Thompson and Byeong Hun An
|9:15 AM
|1
|Lucas Glover and Greyson Sigg
|9:25 AM
|1
|Troy Merritt and Chris Gotterup
|9:40 AM
|1
|Sam Ryder and J.T. Poston
|9:50 AM
|1
|Nick Dunlap and Joseph Bramlett
|10:00 AM
|1
|Zach Johnson and Carson Young
|10:10 AM
|1
|Rico Hoey and Chan Kim
|10:20 AM
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick and Erik van Rooyen
|10:30 AM
|1
|Tyson Alexander and Chesson Hadley
|10:40 AM
|1
|Tom Hoge and Keith Mitchell
|10:50 AM
|1
|Maverick McNealy and Vincent Norrman
|11:00 AM
|1
|Doug Ghim and Jimmy Stanger
|11:15 AM
|1
|Chad Ramey and Rory McIlroy
|11:25 AM
|1
|Alexander Björk and Tom Kim
|11:35 AM
|1
|Garrick Higgo and Billy Horschel
|11:45 AM
|1
|Cameron Young and Bud Cauley
|11:55 AM
|1
|Matthieu Pavon and Jake Knapp
|12:05 PM
|1
|Nico Echavarria and K.H. Lee
|12:15 PM
|1
|Peter Malnati and Parker Coody
|12:25 PM
|1
|Alex Noren and Max Greyserman
|12:40 PM
|1
|David Lipsky and Rickie Fowler
|12:50 PM
|1
|Russell Henley and Ben Silverman
|1:00 PM
|1
|Andrew Novak and C.T. Pan
|1:10 PM
|1
|Kevin Yu and Victor Perez
|1:20 PM
|1
|Min Woo Lee and Martin Laird
|1:30 PM
|1
|Austin Eckroat and Jacob Bridgeman
|1:40 PM
|1
|Shane Lowry and David Skinns
Finally, it is to see which golfer will bag the Cognizant Classic trophy and take the winner’s payout.
Advertisement