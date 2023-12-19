NASCAR Veteran Reveals When Dale Earnhardt Sr. Was Truly Humbled in Front of “All These Damn People”

Inarguably, Dale Earnhardt Sr. is one of the greatest drivers NASCAR has ever seen, especially when one factors in his impact along with his achievements. However, there was a time when even the great Intimidator was utterly humbled, something 9-time Xfinity Series race winner Rick Mast revealed in a recent episode of the Kenny Conversation.

Back at the inaugural ceremony of the 1994 Brickyard 400, Earnhardt and Rick Mast were seated in the front row, while Bill France, the former CEO of NASCAR, gave his introductory speech.

Mast recalled memories from that historic day, recalling how Bill France stared straight at him and Earnhardt and said, “When we start this race gentlemen, we take the green flag and we go down that first turn, do not embarrass me or the sport.” Both Kenny Wallace and Rick Mast burst out laughing after that.

It is then that Mast revealed the moment when Dale Earnhardt was humbled. Countless people had gathered to watch the very first Brickyard 400. Earnhardt too was overwhelmed at the number of people who had showed up just to watch their favorite drivers race.

The race garnered the largest crowd in NASCAR history, and a then NASCAR record budget of $3.2 million. Mast recalled Earnhardt saying, “Rick, can you believe all these damn people came here to see us?”, as the duo walked down the front stretch of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mast continued, “And honestly, this is the only time I’ve ever seen that the Intimidator was truly humbled. In that moment, Dale Earnhardt was humbled.”

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s comeback in the 1995 Brickyard 400 and the jab at Jeff Gordon

In the very first Brickyard 400, despite taking the pole flaunting a blazing fast speed of 171.726 mph, Earnhardt’s position up front was quite short-lived as Jeff Gordon won the maiden stock car race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Nevertheless, Dale Earnhardt came back strong next year and emerged victorious in the 1995 Brickyard 400.

Despite a rain-soaked day at the IMS, Earnhardt led the closing laps and defeated both the darkness brought about by the rain and the rest of the field.

Of course, there’s also the rivalry between Earnhardt and Gordon, which was brewing at that point in time. In fact, moments after winning the second Brickyard 400, Earnhardt launched a playful jab at Gordon, saying that he (Earnhardt) was “the first man” to win the coveted race.