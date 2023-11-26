“Never Got the Credit He Deserved”: NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stands by Iconic Crew Chief

Apr 5, 2019; Bristol, TN, USA; NASCAR hall of famer Darrell Waltrip before a press conference discussing his retirement from Fox Sports after practice for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

In the world of fast-paced action and cutthroat competition in a sport like NASCAR, it is usually the heroics of the drivers that stand the test of time. However, it is not just the efforts of a driver alone in a race that define that moment.

It is oftentimes easy to forget the roles played by certain pit crew members or crew chiefs that may have helped change the outcome of the race. So it’s no surprise that NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip had to reignite the memory for everyone to remind the community about an iconic crew chief who probably never received “the credit he deserved”.

Waltrip recently shared a post on his social media with a picture of crew chief Buddy Parrott working to help pit the number 88 car at the 1977 race at Darlington Raceway. In the captions, he wrote, “Great motivator of his people, never got the credit he deserved, one of the best in my book!”

Buddy Parrott also served as the crew chief for the King of NASCAR

Throughout his incredible career, Parrott won a total of 49 races as a crew chief with various drivers. One of his notable stints as a crew chief was with Richard Petty. This was during the 1984 season and he also was present during Petty’s 200th Cup career win at the 84 Firecracker 400.

Parrott has also served as the crew chief for several other iconic names in NASCAR such as Buddy Baker, Rusty Wallace, and Jeff Burton along with several more throughout the duration of his long and illustrious career.

For all of his achievements on the race track, Parrott was finally inducted into the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame back in 2004. Thereby, cementing his legacy for future generations to keep him in mind.