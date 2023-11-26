HomeSearch

“Never Got the Credit He Deserved”: NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stands by Iconic Crew Chief

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 26, 2023

“Never Got the Credit He Deserved”: NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stands by Iconic Crew Chief

Apr 5, 2019; Bristol, TN, USA; NASCAR hall of famer Darrell Waltrip before a press conference discussing his retirement from Fox Sports after practice for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

In the world of fast-paced action and cutthroat competition in a sport like NASCAR, it is usually the heroics of the drivers that stand the test of time. However, it is not just the efforts of a driver alone in a race that define that moment.

It is oftentimes easy to forget the roles played by certain pit crew members or crew chiefs that may have helped change the outcome of the race. So it’s no surprise that NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip had to reignite the memory for everyone to remind the community about an iconic crew chief who probably never received “the credit he deserved”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AllWaltrip/status/1728487770476224862?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Waltrip recently shared a post on his social media with a picture of crew chief Buddy Parrott working to help pit the number 88 car at the 1977 race at Darlington Raceway. In the captions, he wrote, “Great motivator of his people, never got the credit he deserved, one of the best in my book!”

Buddy Parrott also served as the crew chief for the King of NASCAR

Throughout his incredible career, Parrott won a total of 49 races as a crew chief with various drivers. One of his notable stints as a crew chief was with Richard Petty. This was during the 1984 season and he also was present during Petty’s 200th Cup career win at the 84 Firecracker 400.

Parrott has also served as the crew chief for several other iconic names in NASCAR such as Buddy Baker, Rusty Wallace, and Jeff Burton along with several more throughout the duration of his long and illustrious career.

For all of his achievements on the race track, Parrott was finally inducted into the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame back in 2004. Thereby, cementing his legacy for future generations to keep him in mind.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal