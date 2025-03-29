Shane Van Gisbergen Gives First-Hand Review of “Crazy” NASCAR Short Track Racing: “It Never Settles Down”

Although his road course capabilities are known to everyone, since winning his inaugural Cup race victory at Chicago in 2023, Shane van Gisbergen is now committed to mastering the ovals as he races full-time in the Cup Series this year. Despite his initial trepidations about superspeedways, his stint in last year’s Xfinity Series has strengthened his confidence. Yet, the challenge of navigating short tracks, especially with the introduction of option tires, presents a fresh challenge for him, having only tackled it once before at Martinsville Speedway.

During a podcast episode on Apex Hunters United, Gisbergen compared the intensity of short track racing to a fierce scuffle typical at the start of a Supercars race but noted that this chaos persists throughout the entire event in the case of NASCAR.

He remarked, “It’s mentally it’s like being in a supercars battle at the start of a race from 15th to the back, you know everyone’s just scrapping and fighting, but it’s like that the whole race, it never settles down on a short track. It’s crazy.”

Later on, during a discussion about NASCAR’s introduction of stage breaks in 2017, SVG noted their strategic significance both for the spectacle and the competition. He acknowledged that without these pauses, races that run caution-free can lose their appeal, stating:

“If it went 500 laps nonstop you know there’s a few races where they don’t have cautions it gets pretty boring you know so as a fan it’s uh it’s good action and as a driver, if you’re struggling with your car it gives you a chance to work on it, because you know you know a yellow’s coming.”

The Trackhouse Racing wheelman appreciated the value of stage breaks on oval tracks, where they seamlessly blend strategy and action. However, he also expressed that on road courses, the stage breaks feel more like a contrivance, slightly out of sync with the natural rhythm of racing.

SVG is looking for consistency on traditional NASCAR tracks

Last year, Shane van Gisbergen excelled in his full-time Xfinity debut, winning three road course races at Portland International Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and the Chicago Street Race.

This season, however, he’s set his sights on mastering the ovals, which dominate the NASCAR schedule. Speaking to the press ahead of the Martinsville Speedway event, SVG shared his optimism about the progress his team is making on larger tracks:

“I feel like we are making strides on the bigger tracks. I was competitive at Martinsville last year in both Xfinity and Cup, so we should be good there this weekend. I enjoyed racing at Darlington in Xfinity, but I struggled a bit in the Cup car. So, hopefully, we can get better there.”

With the upcoming six-week streak of traditional oval races, Gisbergen emphasized the importance of these forthcoming events for building momentum.

He stated, “I would like to just have some consistent weeks now and keep building and keep doing more and more laps.” The #88 driver intends to focus on accumulating as many laps as possible, which he believes is the cornerstone of his team’s strategy for success.