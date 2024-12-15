“She Hates It”: When Brad Keselowski Was Ready to Give Up His Favorite Hobby in Exchange of NASCAR Title

For NASCAR drivers, besides their families, the championship trophy occupies center stage in their minds. Regardless of how many titles they’ve claimed, the hunger for more remains insatiable and Brad Keselowski exemplified this mindset back in 2015.

With a 2012 Sprint Cup Series trophy, the 2010 NASCAR Nationwide Series title, and several other accolades to his name, Keselowski’s ambitions remain undiminished.

Keselowski revealed just how much a second title in the Cup Series as an owner-operator means to him. During Jeff Gluck’s 12 Questions segment, he was posed with a hypothetical: If a genie offered him a championship in exchange for giving up his favorite hobby forever, would he take the deal? Without missing a beat, Keselowski answered yes.

The RFK Racing co-owner said, “I would take it and Paige (White, his girlfriend) would definitely take it because my favorite hobby is Madden football (the video game) and she hates it. I wouldn’t hesitate a second… I’d burn every copy I had if it was a guarantee I’d win another title. Not even a question.”

When pressed further about whether he would give up video games entirely, not just Madden, Keselowski doubled down, stating, “Yeah, I’d give them up. The championship is the No. 1 priority I have in my life.”

Keselowski’s performance since 2015

Since expressing his desire to win another championship, Keselowski delivered several strong and consistent performances but has yet to add another title to his resume.

The closest he came to clinching a championship was in 2020. That season, he won four races, finishing P4 at Martinsville in the penultimate race and securing a runner-up finish in the finale at Phoenix.

During his tenure with Team Penske, piloting the #2 entry, Keselowski was a model of consistency. He never finished worse than P8 in the standings. However, his performance took a dip after joining RFK Racing as co-owner. In 2022, he ended the season with a disappointing P24.

By 2023, he rebounded impressively, finishing P8, but in 2024, he was eliminated after the Round of 16, falling short of a deeper playoff run. With momentous changes implemented within the team this season, Keselowski is hopeful for a turnaround.

Whether it’s through strategic adjustments or perhaps a bit of luck, fans remain optimistic that he may reclaim championship glory—hopefully without needing a genie to grant his wish or give up his beloved hobby to achieve it.