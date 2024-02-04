Is Brad Keselowski Bitter About Snub in NASCAR Netflix Series?

With the release of NASCAR docuseries and the Clash at the Coliseum done and dusted, NASCAR fans have a lot to talk about. Many are anticipating how NASCAR: Full Speed will do compared to Formula 1: Drive to Survive in terms of growing the audience. According to RFK Racing owner Brad Keselowski, the five-part docuseries will be extremely successful in the future. However, is Keselowski happy about NASCAR not including him in the series?

The first season of the documentary is set amid the battle of the 2023 playoffs. And as an owner, Brad Keselowski, although winless himself, was able to get both his cars in this year’s playoff rumble. Considering that a big-shot team like Hendrick Motorsports couldn’t get two of their fastest cars in the playoffs, it is a huge achievement for RFK Racing, which is a fairly new team.

And still, nobody asked Keselowski to be in the series. But thankfully, he isn’t mad about it. In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, he said, “I understand they couldn’t do everybody so I’m not like angry about it. I think that program is going to be very successful, and when it is, everybody will kind of get a turn in the line. I didn’t get the turn the first time but I’m not bitter about it.”

NASCAR: Full Speed is an uncensored journey to greatness

With an introduction that talks about how the drivers put so much on the line and strive to win the championship, the docuseries takes the viewers to the heart of racing and gives them that inside scoop. There is a lot of cussing and none of that has been bleeped. Arguably, this crude version of NASCAR is what greatly tingles the tastebuds of motorsport enthusiasts from all over the country.

Where Full Speed excels is that it makes a connection between the drivers and their fanbase. Interestingly, it might have been a shock for those fans that veteran drivers like Kyle Busch and the recently retired Kevin Harvick weren’t seen anywhere on the screen. Could it signify that the trajectory of the sport is toward the future and towards giving more exposure to the upcoming stars? One could only contemplate.

Nevertheless, Denny Hamlin is one of the drivers with the longest on-screen time. 51 career victories and multiple crown jewel race wins and yet, a hole remains in his resume – not winning a championship throughout 18 years of driving at the Cup level. Even the anguish of not making it to the Championship 4 this year has been portrayed in the series. The combination of the straightforwardness in his character, baked with supreme talent, this man’s journey tells one of the most compelling stories in the entire docuseries.