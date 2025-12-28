Tom Cruise Once Got a Taste of IMSA’s “Demolition Derby” With NASCAR Owner Rick Hendrick

A sequel to Days of Thunder, titled Days of Thunder 2, has reportedly entered early development, with Tom Cruise expected to return as Cole Trickle and a target release window of 2026. While details remain preliminary, industry chatter has also hinted at possible involvement from NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.

Advertisement

Fueling that speculation, Hendrick Motorsports recently published a set of 23 behind-the-scenes images on its website, offering a glimpse of Cruise during filming, seated in a race car and posing between takes. The photos have only intensified interest, primarily because Cruise’s connection to racing extends well beyond the silver screen.

Long before portraying a stock-car driver in Hollywood, Cruise gained firsthand experience in competitive motorsports. In 1987, he stepped into professional racing by competing in the IMSA Firestone Firehawk Grand Sports endurance race, while also taking part in several SCCA events throughout the 1980s.

That IMSA debut placed him in the deep end. The three-hour endurance race at Road Atlanta demanded the patience that every professional driver needs to have. And his true test of patience came when Cruise encountered a refueling issue that disrupted his run and ultimately dropped his team to a 14th-place finish in the endurance race at Road Atlanta.

Sharing the car with Rick Hendrick, Cruise completed 97 laps around the 2.52-mile road course and came away with a clearer understanding of what drivers go through each weekend.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “It was a lot of fun. I got a lot of seat time, and it was fun racing with those guys. The first three laps were like a demolition derby. Guys were bouncing off each other. After that, it settled down, and we had some good racing.”

Cruise had started the Nissan 300 ZX Turbo from 15th on the grid and handled the opening 80 minutes of the three-hour contest. He steadily climbed into P9 place before pitting on lap 50. That pit stop, however, proved costly.

A fueling problem stretched the visit to two minutes, bleeding two laps and undoing the progress built on track. When Hendrick rejoined the race, the team found itself mired in 19th place, forced to salvage what it could over the remaining distance.

The event also marked Hendrick’s professional racing debut in the street-stock category. That race went to John Heinricy of Holly, Michigan, and Stuart Hayner of Yorba Linda, California, while Cruise and Hendrick focused on finishing the endurance challenge and gaining experience.

Now 63, Cruise appears ready to strap in once more, not to chase trophies, but to return to racing cinema. Reports suggest Days of Thunder 2 will frame him as a mentor confronting modern technology and younger rivals, with themes centered on legacy, redemption, and NASCAR competition.

Speculation has also swirled around Margot Robbie potentially joining the cast as a rising star, alongside possible cameos from the original film’s ensemble.