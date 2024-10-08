“Too Much Can Go Wrong”: NASCAR Fans Don’t Buy Logic Behind Playoff Inclusion in Cup Series

Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; Ryan Blaney (12) and Ross Chastain (1) are part of the lead pack seconds before their wreck in the final laps during the second stage of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With the 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoffs in full swing, it is worth noting one of the finer intricacies of the stock car racing rulebook concerning the three nationwide series and how drivers from the same interact with each other.

While there isn’t an official distinction between Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks, the pecking order of the three series largely starts from the junior Truck Series, leading up to the Cup Series with the most talent, money, and stakes involved.

Due to the clear bump up in the difficulty of racing, Cup Series drivers are limited to running a set number of races in the junior categories per season. This rule came into effect after Kyle Busch seemingly won on a regular basis amongst the junior ranks while also competing at the highest level.

During the Playoffs, rules are tweaked around driver participation slightly, with the governance allowing Xfinity Series regulars to run in Cup. In contrast, drivers from the highest echelon aren’t allowed to race in the junior rank. The reasoning behind the same comes from a driver experience standpoint which could impact the postseason of other full-time drivers.

Typically Xfinity drivers race Cup events to get experience and the Cup drivers, considered the top level, shouldn't be considered at a disadvantage. Having Cup drivers in Xfinity playoffs typically would have a greater impact on the Xfinity playoffs b/c Cup talent/experience. https://t.co/EUbfKX7wxD — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 7, 2024

Fans of the sport recently reacted to these rules around participation set by NASCAR.

“Why allow them in during the playoffs? Too much can go wrong and affect the playoff field,” said one fan, opining on how drivers from other series should not be allowed into the junior or senior ranks to maintain the sanctity of the postseason. “They should not do that in the playoffs, stick to their own series, or race only in non playoff races,” added another on the same lines.

“So lets bring less talented Xfinity drivers in to potentially crash the Cup playoff drivers, but protect Xfinity drivers from losing a race to more talented drivers,” another fan chimed in, taunting the governing body as they gave their opinion on the topic.

“Yes AJ Allmendinger is running the Cup to get experience,” said another fan, sarcastically commenting on AJ Allmendinger, a driver who has full-time experience in both the Cup and Xfinity Series, thus negating any benefits of running both during the same weekend.

While there is no clear indication from NASCAR about any upcoming changes to the rules for the three nationwide series’ drivers’ participation during the playoffs, it begs the question: Does NASCAR need a major overhaul of its rulebook?

With several other parts of the same being questioned every weekend, one certainly might think so.