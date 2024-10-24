Top 10 NASCAR Terms Every Fan Should Know in 2024

NASCAR races aren’t as straightforward as driving fast to the finishing line. There’s more to them. With the 2024 Cup Series season nearing its end, this is a good time to get familiarized with some key terms that the sport revolves around.

Here’s a short guide to the ten most important NASCAR terms that every fan must know before the final three races of the season.

1. Marbles

Commentators can often be heard saying that a driver is “in the marbles.” This doesn’t mean that there is a section of the track that is filled with marble stones.

When a driver goes out of his preferred lane, small bits of rubber come off his car’s tires and accumulate in areas where cars seldom drive through. These bits of rubber are what marbles are. Driving through them can cause a driver to lose control of his car.

2. Loose

A car is said to be loose when its rear tires find it difficult to stick to corners. The rear swings outwards, producing an effect known as “fishtail”. It is also known as “oversteer”.

3. Tight

A car is called tight when its front wheels lose traction before the rear wheels do. Tight cars will be unable to steer sharply in corners and will instead proceed straight into the wall. It is also known as “understeer”.

4. Drafting

It is when two or more races run right behind each other, almost making contact. The car in the lead displaces the air ahead of it and creates a vacuum that pulls the following car(s) along with it. Side drafting is when a car manipulates the airflow to cause another car racing alongside to lose momentum. These strategies are prevalent in superspeedways.

5. Wave Around

Cars that have been lapped during a race and do not pit during the regular caution cycle are allowed to go past the pace car when the one-to-go signal is given. This is done to ensure that the cars on the lead lap restart from the front and the lapped cars do so from the back of the field.

6. Green-White-Checkered

When the green flag waves it means that the track is clear and that drivers can go ahead at full race speed. There are no bars on the race when it is under green. The white flag is waved when the cars start the final lap of the race. It means that the race will end in one more lap. The checkered flag signals that the race is over.

7. Tower

A term used by announcers, teams, and officials to denote the race control tower. When someone mentions “tower” during radio communications it usually means that they’re referring to the NASCAR race director and his team.

8. Groove

This is a slang term used to denote the best way around the track. It is the most efficient way around the course for a driver. Taking the high groove means that he is driving closer to the outside wall and taking the low groove means that the car is closer to the apron. The aim for drivers is to find the fastest groove, which changes depending on many factors.

9. Choose Rule

Drivers in NASCAR occasionally get to pick their lane when they get to the track following a pit stop. This rule isn’t used at superspeedway tracks, road courses, or the Bristol dirt track.

10. Free Pass

In every caution, the car that has been lapped first gets a golden chance to get back to the lead lap. This is called a “free pass” and the driver who gets the opportunity is called a “lucky dog”. They get a free lap that can help catch back to the rest of the field and restart at the rear.