‘Track Position & a Full Tank of Fuel’: According to Ryan Preece, That’s All You Need to Win at Indianapolis

The Brickyard 400 is one of NASCAR’s crown jewels, revered for both its grueling demands and the unique challenges of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The track’s tight pit lane, the second-narrowest on the schedule at just 24 feet wide, and its 15-foot-wide pit boxes test every crew’s precision despite the pit road being the longest at 2,515.5 feet. Yet, Ryan Preece believes the race ultimately boils down to securing track position and managing fuel to perfection.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Cup race, Preece emphasized the importance of strategy. “I mean, it feels fine. Probably just a little bit on the side, but tomorrow is going to be important for track position. I think it’s going to be incredibly difficult to pass, so just going to have to figure out a way to get it,” he said during a media session.

Starting from the 23rd, Preece remained optimistic about turning the tables with the right calls. “Ultimately, you can have a 30th-place car on speed, and if somehow the cycle or the pit strategy works for you, you can end up with a really good day… Whatever gives you the most track position with a full tank of fuel in that last run is what you’re going to want,” he added.

Ford drivers @RyanPreece_ and @joshberry discussed wanting to have practice yesterday and what strategy they’ll employ to make it to the front at Indy. pic.twitter.com/jI37JIAJjm — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) July 27, 2025

Currently 14th in the driver standings, Preece enters with an average finish of 27.3 across three Brickyard starts. His best result came in 2019, finishing 16th while driving for JTG Daugherty Racing. Last year, after rolling off 31st, his run ended prematurely in 26th due to an accident.

This season, his first with RFK Racing, Preece has shown glimpses of form, with an average finish of 17 across 21 regular-season races and earning eight top-10 finishes. Indianapolis might be the turning point he’s been waiting for, provided his track position and fuel strategy align when it matters most.