Tyler Reddick Reveals Prized Interaction With Tony Stewart’s Former “A**hole Teammate” Steve Kinser

The Beast Toyota driver Tyler Reddick (45) walks to his car ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, 2025 in Austin.

Tyler Reddick has become a household name since joining the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team. These days, he finds himself swarmed by fans eager to snap selfies or score an autograph owing to his impressive on-track performance. But long before the tables turned, Reddick stood among the crowd, eyes wide with admiration and pen in hand, hoping to meet his heroes.

In a recent conversation with Jeff Gluck, Reddick fondly recalled the first autograph he ever collected — the sprint car legend Steve Kinser. Ironically, the same driver whom Reddick once idolized was later described by Tony Stewart as being an “a**hole.”

Reddick recounted the memory, saying, “Steve Kinser at Silver Dollar Speedway (in Chico, Calif.). He really went out of his way to take time for the fans who would come in the pits to take a picture with him or get something signed by him. That interaction as a young kid got me sucked into collecting memorabilia and whatnot. I had a lot of stuff of Steve Kinser’s.”

Though he remains uncertain whether all of that memorabilia survived the family’s move from California to Illinois, the impression it left on him remains in his memory. Probably, with every signature he now gives, Reddick passes on a slice of that same magic he once received from a racing icon.

Steve Kinser, a celebrated World of Outlaws competitor, amassed a legion of fans over the years — Tyler Reddick among them. However, despite his reputation on the track, Kinser once found himself in hot water with his team owner.

During the 2020 Kings Royal main event at Eldora Speedway, Kinser, piloting the #11 entry for Tony Stewart Racing, ended up making contact with Stewart himself — a move that didn’t sit well with the boss.

The incident saw Stewart’s car take a hard tumble on the front stretch, abruptly ending his night. Livid, Stewart didn’t mince words.

Stepping out of his wrecked car, he vented his frustration in front of the packed grandstands, declaring over the PA system, “I just had to deal with my a**hole teammate Steve Kinser. It’s about normal for him… he already tried to run over us once in the main. The a**hole finally got us the second time.”

Though time may have healed the rift between the two racing legends, for Reddick, who once treasured Kinser’s autograph as a young fan, the moment likely stands as a reminder that even the most admired heroes have their fiery days under the lights.