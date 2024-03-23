Tyler Reddick Sounds Word of Caution Around Betting in NASCAR

HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 24: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Xfinity Mobile Toyota looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 24, 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953240224191

NASCAR has always strived to expand its opportunities to interact with its fans. That’s precisely why in 2023, the body tied up with BetMGM, WynnBET, and Penn EntertainmentPENN in a partnership where NASCAR would provide data to the sports books that would be utilized for setting betting odds. But is betting the right thing to do? 23XI Racing’sTyler Reddick has got something to say about that.

Although not completely unethical, one has to be very careful with betting solely because it involves their wallet. “There is a fine line to it. You have to be careful with it,” said the 23XI Racing driver. “Everyone loves watching March Madness and the number of options you have and the amount of teams you can follow – it’s just one more ways that fans can interact within the race, and have their own race within a race.”

“As a fan, you have a lot on the line when you are cheering for your favorite driver, but once you put your pocketbook on the line, that adds to the excitement for the fans it seems,” he added.

What once used to be somewhat taboo has gained quite some popularity since 2018, when a Supreme Court in the USA legalized sports betting in individual states. As of today, 35 states regulate various forms of sports betting, with 21 offering unrestricted online activities and four offer a more controlled form of mobile wagering.

Does Reddick follow the betting lines?

The shortest answer to that question would be yes, he does. The betting lines get posted on social media most of the time and therefore, they often make their way to his feed. But for Reddick, the betting odds serve as a confidence booster. He finds it very interesting when the fans at the racetrack mention that they have placed their bets on him.

“Probably my favorite one is – don’t screw up my day, I’ve got a lot riding on you. That is always interesting to hear,” he admitted.

Furthermore, there have been times when he heard the fans insisting him to go out and wreck someone just because he has got to beat them in a head-to-head battle. “Obviously, I don’t take their advice,” he laughed. The #45 driver felt that it was funny how the fans love to chime in and reveal what they have riding on him. Thankfully, those words do not get inside Reddick’s head and rather, add to his confidence.