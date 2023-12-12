What Is the Denny Hamlin Foundation? What Does It Do?

Jul 30, 2023; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Besides being a seasoned driver, Denny Hamlin‘s charitable organization makes him a social worker too. The Denny Hamlin Foundation gives it its all to raise awareness and funds for the needs of children diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

The organization frequently ties up with other organizations to facilitate intense cystic fibrosis research, medical innovation and sustain the overall quality of lifecare. The Foundation also aids children with other chronic diseases.

Of the $2.3 million that the DHF has contributed to this day, nearly half has gone toward childhood disease and cystic fibrosis programs affiliated with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond and MUSC Children’s Health in Charleston.

The 23XI Racing owner Denny Hamlin and Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish have joined hands to host the Pro Am Jam, a never-seen-before melange of rock & roll, racing golf, and charity. Since its inception in 2012, the PAJ has donated over a whopping $2.5 million in 11 years.

Besides that, Denny Hamlin also organizes a Late Model charity race called The Short Track Showdown, which features some of the best regional racers at a local homegrown Virginia-based short track. This race raises funds for the Denny Hamlin Cystic Fibrosis Research Lab at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

When Denny Hamlin took to social media to reveal a unique driver-intro dress code

Back in 2021, NASCAR drivers including Hamlin were given the choice to donate to any charitable trust of their choice. However, the fun began when nascarcasm spilled the only thing they needed to do in order to be able to donate.

And it’s wearing a unicorn hat. Nascarcasm tweeted, “@dennyhamlin Myself and likely several followers all agree to send donations to a charity of your choice in 2021, and all you have to do is wear this during driver intros for a single race.” Perhaps the inspiration came from Hamlin’s daughters Taylor and Molly, who are big fans of unicorns.

Although the drivers were free to donate to any charitable organization everyone thought Denny Hamlin would donate to his own foundation, The Denny Hamlin Foundation. Nevertheless, watching full-grown men wearing unicorn hats during a NASCAR event was one funny spectacle for sure.