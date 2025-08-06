Why Kyle Busch May Have the Last Laugh Despite Struggling Throughout the Season

Kyle Busch has come a long way from being the championship-contending driver he used to be a few years ago. Today, he sits 15th on the points table, struggling to make ends meet in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Despite this downfall, he has the optimism to turn his fate around in the 2025 Cup Series season. And he technically could do so.

Three more races remain to complete the ongoing regular season. That’s three chances for him to win a race and secure a playoff spot. Judging from his recent form, this task would seem mission impossible. But ‘Rowdy’ is not willing to rule himself out of contention just yet. He clarified the same to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and backed his confidence with good logic.

He said, “I have won at all those places. So, let’s go do it again. Watkins Glen is probably my favorite road course we go to. Richmond is statistically one of my best race tracks we go to. And then, Daytona has been one of our best race tracks since I have been at RCR with Team Chevrolet. I feel really good about our opportunities in the next three weeks. It’s all about execution and being able to do our job right.”

️ “Feel really good about our opportunities in the next three weeks.”@KyleBusch likes his chances to win his way into the postseason heading towards the end of the regular season. More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/IDX4u9FS73 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) August 5, 2025

Busch admitted that he had to do his part of the effort and set quick lap times. But he also expressed awareness that results today don’t depend on the speed and skill of the driver alone. From pit stop efficiency to sheer luck, many things need to fall into place for him to be a winner. Notably, the last time he won a race was in 2023 at Gateway.

Where is Busch in the Cup Series playoff standings?

Missing the playoffs last year was a big disappointment in Busch’s career. Doing so again this season will be an even bigger heartbreak. He is currently 18th in the playoff standings and 73 points below the elimination line. The last time he won at Watkins Glen was in 2013. In 2023, he finished 14th, and in 2024, he finished 30th.

He reached Victory Lane at Richmond in 2018 and finished 12th there last year. He has never won the Daytona 500, but he has won races at the Daytona International Speedway. He won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2008 and secured a second-place finish in the same fixture last year.

The two-time champion is in the middle of his third season with Richard Childress Racing. There’s no telling that he could continue with the outfit should he miss out on making it to the playoffs once again.