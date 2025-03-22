William Byron Has One Big Request for Netflix’s NASCAR Series

Hendrick Motorsports driver and one of the younger prodigies of the NASCAR Cup Series expected to leave a lasting mark on the sport this season, William Byron is one driver who is headed all into the 2025 season of racing in stock car racing’s premier tier.

The #24 Chevrolet Camaro driver recently touched on his feelings of how NASCAR as a sport is growing given the help of catalysts such as the Netflix Docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed and how the same affects the life of a driver on and off the track.

The five-episode long series gave fans an insight into the lives of drivers competing during the 2023 Playoffs, a time during the season where competition is ramped up to the max as every driver competes towards one goal, the Cup Series championship.

After being the main focus of one of the episodes for the docuseries last year, Byron has a few pointers for Netflix and their crew on how to make the docuseries better for the fans to watch, as well as improve the experience for the drivers that are featured in it as well. The 27-year-old elaborated on the Rubbin is Racing podcast:

“It just is, it’s very intrusive, like into your daily life. The only thing that I would like to see is the new series that is coming out in April I believe. I’m excited for that, I participated in that and had some fun with it. I wish they followed along the entire season. They get a snapshot of the playoffs and that’s when you’re so serious. I’m not gonna share my daily life as much when I’m in that part of the season.”

Byron went as far as to say that he would be happy to bring Netflix along with him on vacation if they were to film the docuseries during the regular season, a part of the year where tensions are not as high, especially for drivers such as Byron driving championship caliber machinery.

It remains to be seen what the upcoming season of the show does for fan engagement in NASCAR, with officials hoping for a similar effect to Formula One’s Drive to Survive series and how it catapulted the open-wheeled series into the limelight, especially in the American market.

Meanwhile, William Byron will be preparing to go racing this Sunday as NASCAR visits Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 which is scheduled to live at 3:00 pm ET.