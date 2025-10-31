NBA Analyst Impressed by the Lakers’ Start Despite Injury Issues

The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealing with injuries to key players to start the season. LeBron James started the year on the injured list, then Luka Doncic picked up an injury after just two games. Despite this, they’re 3-2, with Austin Reaves leading the way. The guard scored 51 then 41 points in back-to-back games, and followed that with a game-winning buzzer beater last night.

At this point, it’s hard not to be impressed with how the Lakers have been able to sustain themselves through this tough stretch. NBA analysts like Rob Perez are beginning to take notice, too. Mostly because they are winning games that they shouldn’t be winning.

Perez detailed this in a recent podcast he did with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“The Lakers have been going through some adversity,” Perez explained. “They should be losing these games. This team is not good on paper, and yet, here they are at 3-2 surviving it. This is the sign of a good team, even though I don’t think it’s sustainable.”

It’s not just been Reeves for the Lakers, too. Jake LaRavia had a great outing last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 27 points. DeAndre Ayton has also improved in recent games, registering a double-double in two of the last three.

“This is a sign of a good team” @WorldWideWob likes what he’s seen from the Lakers despite the adversity they’ve faced #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/m65MonELy1 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 30, 2025

Furthermore, Rui Hachimura has been providing reliable scoring while shooting a high percentage. Jared Vanderbilt is also playing stellar defense. Additionally, Dalton Knecht has been showing scoring flashes.

All in all, JJ Redick has done an outstanding job coaching the Lakers so far this season. He’s navigated through some tough injuries and is keeping the team competitive. It’s been nothing short of impressive, and he and the team deserve their flowers.

However, it’s still early in the season. And while things have been okay so far without Luka and LeBron, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers sustaining this success. Reeves has been great, but even his 41-point effort wasn’t enough to beat the Portland Trail Blazers. With tougher opponents coming up on the schedule, one has to wonder what LA’s record will be once their dynamic duo can finally return to the court.