NBA Analyst Dives Into Why Michael Jordan Has More “Aura” Than LeBron James

In the GOAT debate among the NBA circles, Michael Jordan and LeBron James have consistently been taking up the first two spots, but where they rank among themselves is a never-ending back and forth. Different metrics come up every day, and NBA analyst Colin Cowherd has found a new way to hail Jordan’s superiority over James.

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Maybe Jordan is a more serial winner than James has been in his career. In terms of consistency and longevity tho, it’s James who’s on top. But has anyone ever analyzed their respective “auras”? Cowherd has.

According to him, it’s Jordan who has the better aura and he’s not a hater. In recent years, he has backed James as the GOAT when it comes to basketball, but he could not choose the Lakers star over Jordan when the discussion boiled down to the mystique surrounding the iconic athlete.

A massive reason why Cowherd believes Jordan had more aura than LeBron is that there was no social media when he played. “There was no social media. Part of what makes Michael [Jordan] fascinating was that we didn’t know about his private life,” Cowherd said on his podcast via Volume Sports.

“There weren’t the platforms, so you needed his basketball, and his fashion. That was your gateway to knowing Michael. You didn’t know about his marriage, you didn’t know about his private life,” he added.

Back when Jordan was wowing audiences accross the country, fans didn’t have an easy way to watch highlights from his games. Many weren’t even broadcasted live nationally, for that matter. He played in a different technological era, back when the league pass would be deemed something alien-like. Because of this, an air of mystery formed around him.

Compare this to James, whose highlights are all well-documented, and there’s no mystery around his game. “We get so much of LeBron now. So, it doesn’t feel special,” Cowherd stated.

“You either had to buy Michael’s shoes or go to his games. That’s how you saw or heard Michael’s greatness. LeBron’s everywhere. There’s nothing LeBron could’ve done about that. There’s a mystery about Michael and a uniqueness,” Cowherd concluded.

Colin Cowherd explains why it seems Michael Jordan has more ‘Aura’ than LeBron James: “There was no social media. Part of what makes Michael fascinating is we didn’t know about his private life. There weren’t platforms so you needed his basketball, and his fashion. That was your… pic.twitter.com/sz7kSDd816 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 22, 2026

It’s hard to argue with the analyst. A massive part of Jordan’s cultural impact was that his era allowed him to feel more exclusive and like a “main event,” so to speak. Meanwhile, the current era has given us so many doses of James throughout every season he plays that it can feel less special. Simply, it means that the community may have taken James’ greatness for granted.

However, that doesn’t mean that LeBron isn’t the GOAT. He’s had an incredible 21-year career that has exemplified everything it means to be the best in his sport. Many, like Cowherd, would argue that he is the best to ever play the game.