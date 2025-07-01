mobile app bar

After Being Berated By An NFL Superstar, Michael Jordan Ended His Trash Talk With 4 Words, Says Troy Hudson

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Michael Jordan grinsend vor dem Freiwurf Basketball Herren McDonald s Championship 97 16. - 18.10.1997, Chicago Bulls (USA)

Michael Jordan grinsend vor dem Freiwurf Basketball Herren McDonald s Championship 97 16. – 18.10.1997, Chicago Bulls (USA) | Credits- IMAGO / Sauer

You’d either have to be crazy or insanely good at your craft to engage in a verbal war with players like Michael Jordan. And a former NFL player learned that the hard way when Jordan put him in his place following a lengthy back-and-forth, which involved cars, money, fame, and legacy.

This NFL superstar in question, sadly, remains anonymous in former NBA player Troy Hudson’s story. He revealed how this man — probably the No.1 receiver in the NFL at the time — kept trying to get under Jordan’s skin all night long. Hudson acknowledged that going against Jordan isn’t something a lot of people can do, but this particular player was at the top of his game during this exchange.

Well, Jordan didn’t really have to say much to be fair. His stats and popularity spoke for themselves, but the NFL star was relentless and kept insisting that he was just as big of a legend as the six-time NBA champ. That’s when the Chicago Bulls icon reminded him of something very important.

“It got real heated,” Hudson revealed. “And after a while, Michael gives you that, ‘How many rings you got?’. Mike is always… he has six rings. So the guy is like, ‘I ain’t got no rings…’. Well, Mike is like, ‘You know what, I ain’t gonna say nothing else to you then…'”  

This was followed by MJ simply walking off, but that doesn’t mean his rival for the night let go. He followed him and kept saying, “You ain’t nothing sh**. I’m just as nice as you. I’m the man, too, I’m the man of what I do. So he kept doing that all the time for about 10 minutes…” 

Jordan’s response? Nothing. At first, he just held up his six fingers to show the NFL man that he had six rings—six more than he had achieved in his career. But when he said that he was the “man in my sport”, Jordan savagely replied, “I am my sport.” Four words that quite possibly shut the troll up.

For anyone who witnessed this exchange, or heard or read about it later, it’s a stark reminder of why poking the bear is rarely a good idea. MJ is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, and one of the most influential athletes ever. Whoever the NFL star was, he was undoubtedly levels below His Airness.

As for MJ flexing how many titles he won with the Bulls, that’s nothing new. The GOATs of the game love reminding their haters of their success. Kobe Bryant did it several times during his career, as has Klay Thompson, one of the greatest shooters of all time.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

