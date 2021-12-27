“Shoutout all the guys filling in to keep this season going, from unknown guys to the veterans”: Fred VanVleet sees the brighter side of things going into Health and Safety Protocols and hopes for everyone to take advantage of the opportunity

Toronto Raptors are among the teams with more than half of their roster in Health and Safety protocols but Fred VanVleet looks at the brighter side of things

NBA has been struggling from the COVID-19 crisis like the rest of the world. They haven’t been able to control the spread of the virus. They did it better last season and far better in the Bubble in 2020 after the virus first came.

As of last Wednesday, a total of 60 players entered health and safety protocols this season, including 43 in the two weeks before last. Thirteen players entered protocols last Tuesday, which was the highest of any day this regular season.

Sunday, the day after Christmas, is when the NBA started increasing Covid testing of players around the league. Meaning a carousel of players entering Covid protocols and signing of G-League players to 10-day contracts is not slowing down anytime soon. And Fred VanVleet shouts out the young as well as older free agents who are coming in.

Fred VanVleet looks at the positive side of things amid COVID-19 surge

The Toronto Raptors visited the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, with each team having at least 8 players in the Health and Safety protocols. Raptors’ leader and top scorer Fred VanVleet is also among those players. The point guard is consoled by the fact that this opens up a chance for free agents and former players to showcase their talent.

Shoutout all the guys filling in to keep this season going – from unknown guys to the vets I hope everybody take advantage of the opportunity 💯🎲 — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) December 26, 2021

The surge in cases has also brought in some veterans back on the court for the first time in many years, giving them an opportunity to prove that they belong in the league.

Welcome back ISO JOE!

The 40-year old Joe Johnson is signing with the team that drafted him 20 years ago, per @wojespn #BleedGreen

pic.twitter.com/xwGmFd2xAZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 22, 2021

We have signed free agents Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to 10-day contracts. Both players sign via hardship exceptions by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2OuIDP2DyF — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 21, 2021

There are more teams with more than half their squad out. After the Hawks forwards John Collins and Jalen Johnson entered the health and safety protocols, which also includes Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, the Atlanta team has 10 players in protocols. Boston Celtics, who already have signed Joe Johnson and C.J. Miles have 9 players out.

With the Chicago Bulls getting 3 more players in the protocols just after getting half their squad back, this problem looks likely to stay for a long time. And so it opens up more numerous opportunities for free agents and former players who needed a break to showcase their talent in the biggest stages of all.